Want to give your immunity a big boost? Have lemon tea

Tea lovers will know that there is nothing quite as healthy as a cup of lemon tea. Besides being delicious, it is also packed with nutrients that can give your health a big boost. Right now, a lot many people are relying on natural remedies to boost their body’s immunity. So, if you, too, are looking for ways to stay in the pink of health, here are some reasons why you must incorporate lemon tea in your diet. Read on to find out more.

A freshly-prepared cup of hot lemon tea is believed to take care of your symptoms of common cold. While preparing, add some honey and have it first thing in the morning. It is a great way to stay hydrated as well, and now with summers already here, this could be an elixir. Many people rely coffee, regular tea, and other juices; lemon tea can be the healthiest alternative.

It is said that lemon tea is loaded with vitamin C, which can act as an antioxidant and protect the cells from damage. It is this vitamin C that can help the body fight common cold and boost its immunity. It is great for dental health and can help with the healing of wounds.

Lemon tea is also great for the metabolism. It can make you lose weight faster. Scientifically, it happens because the tea rids the body of toxins, and keeps it clean. It is advisable that you add some ginger to it, along with some honey to make the perfect weight loss concoction.

The tea is also great for digestion. It can cure nausea and vomiting spells, provided you add some ginger to it. It promises to relieve indigestion and other such gastrointestinal problems.

How to prepare it

* The process is fairly simple. You will need a cup of water, one lemon, one teaspoon of tea leaves and some honey.

* Boil the water and add the tea leaves. Let it boil.

* Next add some freshly-squeezed lemon juice to it.

* While it boils on medium or low flame, add some honey for taste. Avoid sugar.

* Let it brew for some more time. Turn off the gas and, sieve and pour the liquid in a cup.

Enjoy this healthy drink.

