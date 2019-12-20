Want to give a healthy start to 2020? Here are some things you can do

Don’t know how to stick to resolutions? Try these fun healthy activities instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Don’t know how to stick to resolutions? Try these fun healthy activities instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The new year means fresh beginnings. The first day of the year is all about charting out resolutions and promises of sticking to a disciplined life. While some people take it all the way, making sure they follow through and achieve all their goals, others give up midway. But, how you begin the first day of the year says a lot about how the rest of the year will shape up. Without making it seem cumbersome, here are some interesting and healthy ways in which you can kickstart the first day of 2020. Read on.

Set a small goal

Set a simple goal for the day, such as an hour of walking. And then try to tell yourself that you are going to do this every day. This is a good way to getting into a habit. If, for some reason, you are not able to follow through, don’t be hard on yourself. Maybe try cutting down on the time, and do it again whenever you can. The idea is to find a groove.

Healthy brunch

Invite your friends and family and be the most gracious host for a healthy brunch. This will keep everyone’s spirits high by keeping the merriment going. Additionally, you will all consume a sumptuous meal that is high in nutritional value. Maybe you can also exchange thoughts on each other’s goals and aspirations for the year.

Show gratitude

Begin the year by making a list of all the things that you are ever so grateful for. This increases your optimism and sends the positive thoughts flowing. Also, it is good for the mental health, since you are giving the brain a chance to shift its gears and focus on something good.

Become a volunteer

Nothing can make you feel more fulfilled than doing something charitable. As such, begin the year by volunteering at an animal shelter, an orphanage or old-age home. Volunteering has been linked to better mental and physical health, as it gives you a purpose in life.

Get active

If you are really looking to get physically active, find an activity that you can do with your family and get started. It can be a new activity that keeps everyone engaged.

