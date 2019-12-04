Want to get rid of bloating? Try these foods

Bloating is an uncomfortable feeling that nobody wants to experience. But all of us feel bloated from time to time. Besides excessive gas, there are other factors like water retention and constipation that cause it. Bloating can make us feel temperamental as well. But, the good news is, it is almost always associated with the food we eat. And the remedy is also often found in our diet. Here are some foods that can ease your discomfort and give you relief. Read on.

Turmeric

This popular kitchen ingredient has the power to soothe an upset tummy. Researches conducted in the past suggest that turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, owing to the presence of the compound curcumin. In fact, according to a study conducted by Digestive Diseases and Sciences, patients with Crohn’s disease had a reduction in their inflammation levels, when they were treated with curcumin.

Bananas

A perennial fruit and a kitchen favourite, banana is extremely useful when it comes to treating symptoms of bloating. Experts say that banana is a good source of pre-biotic fiber, which helps feed the good bacteria in the gut, thus improving digestion. Bananas are also rich in potassium, which balances the sodium in the body, thus dealing with the excessive water retention.

Cilantro/Coriander

Every Indian kitchen has this herb, which is used as a garnish. But, it can also help a great deal to alleviate bloating. The herb as a unique blend of oils that works like an over-the-counter medicine to relax the digestive muscles.

Ginger

This super spice is an indispensable part of every Indian kitchen. Believed to aid digestion, it has been used in traditional medicine for many years now. Ginger helps in relaxing the muscles, which can help the body expel excessive gas. You can also include it in your daily diet for its many other health benefits.

Kimchi

This Korean cuisine is not only tasty, it is also healthy. Since it is a fermented food, it has pro-biotics which are good for the friendly bacteria in the digestive system. It can both heal digestive issues and reduce bloating at the same time.

Other foods

There are a plenty of other food items that can give you relief, like cucumbers, tomatoes, cranberry juice, cabbage and carrots, to name a few.