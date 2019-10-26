Want to fight viruses this season? Let these herbs help you

This festive season is also the season of sickness. While on one hand, people are busy readying their houses and prepping up for the many festivals, there’s the flu ghost hovering in the air, waiting to pounce. Everywhere you look, people are sneezing and coughing, dreading the imminent flu. And it doesn’t help that the season is changing as well.

So, what should you be doing to guard your health? You can begin by befriending some antiviral herbs. If you are someone who doesn’t like medicines, you can try these natural treatments that might help with viral infections. Find out here.

Basil

There are many varieties, and they may all fight certain viral infections. Holy basil (also known as tulsi leaves), for instance, is known to boost the immunity. Additionally, sweet basil extracts are powerful against viruses that cause herpes and hepatitis B.

Sage

Traditionally a member of the mint family, sage is known as an aromatic herb. For years it has been used in medicine, to treat viral infections. It is loaded with antioxidants which have many health benefits. They lower the risk of cancer and improve brain function and memory.

Lemon balm

This lemony plant is also a member of the mint family. It is used in teas and has many medicinal qualities as well. A lemon balm extract has essential oils and plant compounds that have antiviral properties.

Ginger

It is a widely-known fact that ginger is quite potent against viruses. That’s why they come in many shapes, sizes and forms: lozenges, teas, etc. Gingers have a high concentration of plant compounds. Moreover, specific compounds like gingerols and zingerone not only stop viruses from replicating, they also prevent their entry into the host body.

Garlic

Garlic is another popular remedy for a host of viral infections. Studies conducted in the past indicate that garlic enhances the immune system and guards against viral infections. It is also great for the health of the lung.