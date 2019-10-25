These natural remedies will help you fight kidney stones and reduce further risks

A common albeit an agonising condition, kidney stones cause a lot of problems for those who have been afflicted. They are painful, to begin with, and are likely to return, even if you have successfully flushed them out of the body the first time. But, once bitten twice shy, you can still fight them, and reduce further risks.

Here are some natural remedies — that include dietary ways — that will help you with it. Read on.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones are made up of hard, solid waste materials that build up inside the kidneys. They are also known as renal stones or nephrolithiasis. While their compositions may vary, most stones are calcium oxalate ones. They differ in size, and the smaller ones are usually not a problem. It is the large stone that may cause a blockade in the urinary system by not exiting smoothly. As such, these ones cause severe pain, vomiting and even bleeding.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids. This will dilute the stone-forming substances in urine. Water, especially, is linked to a lower risk of stone formation, along with other beverages like beer, coffee, tea, wine, orange juice, to name a few.

Limit foods with oxalates

Oxalate or oxalic acid is found in many plant foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, etc. Also, the human body is also known to produce considerable amounts of it. But experts say that it is an anti-nutrient which tends to increase oxalate excretion in urine. This can spell trouble for people who have a tendency to form calcium oxalate crystals. But, do not cut down on such foods altogether. Instead, consult with your doctor and work out a diet chart based on your medical history.

Get enough calcium

While the common understanding is that you need to decrease your intake of calcium so you do not develop calcium-containing stones, a diet rich in calcium is actually known to reduce the risk of stone formation. Dietary calcium binds with oxalate and prevents it from being absorbed, so the kidneys don’t have to pass it through the urinary system.

Limit salt intake

A diet which is highly salt dependent, tends to increase the risk of kidney stone formation in some people. Experts believe that you can limit sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day, by cutting back on packaged and processed foods.