Add these foods to your diet to beat cancer

It is known that your diet plays a significant role in reducing the risk of many diseases, including cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

Whenever you are recuperating from an illness, or are looking to gain your strength, it is advisable that you eat healthy. It is known that your diet plays a significant role in reducing the risk of many diseases, including cancer. Shweta Mahadik, a dietician at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, advises that people, especially those undergoing treatment for cancer, incorporate certain fruits and vegetables in their diet so as to slow down its growth and reduce certain side-effects of treatment.

* Apples: Apples contain a variety of phytochemicals, including quercetin, catechin, phloridzine, and chlorogenic acid, which are major antioxidants. Apples are a good source of dietary fibre and polyphenol compounds that work with gut microbes to boost cancer-fighting defences. Many studies have found consumption of apples can lower the risk of estrogen receptor, which is the negative form of breast cancer.

Many studies have found consumption of apples can lower the risk of estrogen receptor, that is negative form of breast cancer. (Photo: Pixabay) Many studies have found consumption of apples can lower the risk of estrogen receptor, that is negative form of breast cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

* Oranges: Some citrus fruits, particularly tangerines and oranges, have anti-angiogenic and anti-tumor activity. It is noted that individuals who eat citrus fruit daily have a lower risk of certain cancers, including those of lung, colorectal, and stomach. Two flavonoids abundant in citrus fruits are nobiletin and ascorbic acid (vitamin C), which have been shown to inhibit the growth and spread of tumors.

Some citrus fruits, particularly tangerines and oranges, have anti-angiogenic and anti-tumor activity. (Photo: Pixabay) Some citrus fruits, particularly tangerines and oranges, have anti-angiogenic and anti-tumor activity. (Photo: Pixabay)

* Cranberries: Cranberry contains ursolic acid and proanthocyanidins. Regular consumption of cranberry extract inhibits the growth of breast cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer, glioblastoma, leukemia, lung cancer, melanoma, oral cavity cancer, prostate cancer, and renal cancer cell lines.

* Berries: Berries are a rich source of many nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E, carotenoids, folate, calcium, selenium, simple and complex phenols and phytosterols. Anthocyanosides and resveratrol are one of the most active antioxidants found in blueberries. These antioxidants have anti-cancer effects, including radical scavenging activity, activation of phase II detoxifying enzymes, and decreased proliferation and inflammation of cells. Resveratrol, which is also found in the skin of red grapes, has several health benefits. It also displays chemotherapeutic properties such as anti-inflammation.

Regular consumption of cranberry extract inhibits the growth of breast cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer, among others. (Photo: Pixabay) Regular consumption of cranberry extract inhibits the growth of breast cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer, among others. (Photo: Pixabay)

The dietician suggests some ideas for improving your cancer therapy response:

If there is the loss of appetite:

– Eat five or six smaller meals per day

– Start with a high-protein diet while your appetite is strongest

– Keep favourite high-calorie foods and beverages within easy reach

– Try to be as physically active as you can, to help stimulate your appetite

For nausea and vomiting:

– Have small and frequent meals

– Eating foods and sipping on clear liquids at room temperature or cooler may be easier to tolerate

– Avoid high-fat, greasy, spicy, or overly sweet foods

– Avoid foods with a strong odour

– Sip on beverages between meals rather than with meals

– For vomiting, avoid eating until vomiting is controlled, then try sipping on small amounts of clear liquids such as broth or cranberry juice. It may also be beneficial to nibble on plain foods such as bread, khakra, crackers

ALSO READ | Why you must include fresh turmeric root in your diet: An Ayurvedic expert explains

For fatigue:

Try to drink plenty of fluids. Being dehydrated can make fatigue worse. Aim for at least eight cups of hydrating fluid each day unless advised to restrict fluids for another medical condition. Hydrating fluids include water, fruit juices, broth, soup, smoothies.

Diarrhoea:

– Drink plenty of liquids such as water, fruit juices, soup broth, lemon water, black tea with lemon

– Eat small amounts of soft, bland foods

– Include water-soluble foods such as bananas, apple, oats in your diet

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle