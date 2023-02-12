scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Want to age like a fine wine? Here are some tips for longevity and feeling younger

"Here are some of the top lifestyle secrets to age like fine wine," wrote Luke Coutinho, a lifestyle coach

Follow these tips to prevent ageing. (Source: Pixabay)

Ageing is a natural process and one that none of us can escape. Sooner and later, all of us have to go through the process of ageing. But those who are concerned about their health and adopt a healthier lifestyle tend to age slowly, while people who do not pay attention to these factors, tend to age faster.

Luke Coutinho, a noted lifestyle coach shared a post on his Instagram page about ageing and how to slow it down. He said that scientists have studied the ageing process for a long time. What they discovered is that it depends on both genetic and non-genetic factors (which affect the genes).

“The non-genetic factors majorly mean your lifestyle and the impact of the environment around you. This means it’s time we stopped blaming our genes for ageing fast. All of us have good and bad genes that can be turned on and off for better or worse by our lifestyle and environment,” he explained, adding, “Here are some of the top lifestyle secrets to age like fine wine.”

The speed at which you age depends on the length of telomeres– structures that are found at the end of the chromosomes to cap and protect them (just like plastic caps at the ends of shoelaces to prevent fraying).

Studies show a direct correlation between telomere length and life expectancy, DNA damage, and age-related diseases. telomere length is sensitive to lifestyle and its shortening is scientifically linked with the possible onset of cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory disease, and accelerated ageing.

We can protect these telomeres in the following ways:

*A good quality and quantity of sleep, which can be achieved by following the circadian rhythm, silencing the mind, keeping a standard bedtime, learning to cut off from gadgets and work and creating a pitch dark environment.

*Calorie restriction (but not starving)
Science says that even a 30 per cent reduction of our daily calorie intake is enough to promote longevity and slow ageing. Or, simply reduce the portion size by 1-2 spoons.  It can be done by smart fasting (intermittent, circadian, dry), embracing hunger (even for 10-15 minutes), less snacking and more wholesome meals and portion control.

Reduced portion size promotes longevity and slows ageing. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Optimising human growth hormone (HGH)
It can be achieved by deep sleep, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), bodyweight training, reducing excess body fat, fasting, foods rich in L-arginine (supplements or nuts, seeds, whole grains, crucifers, chicken, fish), reducing refined sugar intake, keep insulin levels in check and adequate amount of melatonin production.

*Activation of longevity genes (SIRT1, rescue protein, skinny gene, Foxo3 gene)
They are regulators of lifespan, inflammation, oxidative stress, cancer prevention, immunity and age-related diseases. This can be done by fasting and calorie restriction, embracing hunger for a brief period of time, no overeating, foods for SIRT1- green tea, leafy greens, crucifers, turmeric; 85 per cent and above dark chocolate, parsley, celery, berries, responsibly drinking red wine, grapes and food for Foxo3- raw onion, apples, citrus fruits, berries, crucifers, green tea and raw honey.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 09:10 IST
