Monday, May 31, 2021
Try these yoga asanas and breathing techniques for healthy lungs

This time, in the pandemic, as people look for ways to remain in the pink of health, they can try some of these combinations of postures and breathing techniques

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 3:50:21 pm
yoga asanas, yoga poses for lung healthy, how to keep lungs healthy, yoga asanas for health and immunity, yoga and health, pandemic, breathing techniques, indian express newsDo these yoga asanas every day to stay healthy in the pandemic. (Photos: PR handout; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

For ages now, yoga is credited with keeping the body clean and healthy, keeping its balance and helping it recover from modern-day ailments. Not just from a mental standpoint, yoga asanas are known to heal physically, too.

This time, in the pandemic, as people look for ways to remain in the pink of health, Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author shares some combinations of postures and breathing techniques, with which you can strengthen your immunity and keep lungs healthy.

Khand Pranayama

yoga asanas, yoga poses for lung healthy, how to keep lungs healthy, yoga asanas for health and immunity, yoga and health, pandemic, breathing techniques, indian express news Try this breathing exercise today. (Photo: PR handout)

‘Khand’ means ‘part’. This breathing exercise involves breaking up the breath into two more parts/installments.

Formation:
– Sit in a steady, and comfortable pose
– Straighten your back and close your eyes
– Place your palms on your knees
– As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts
– Without holding in the breath, exhale in two parts

Kapal Bhati

yoga asanas, yoga poses for lung healthy, how to keep lungs healthy, yoga asanas for health and immunity, yoga and health, pandemic, breathing techniques, indian express news This simple breathing exercise is good for health. (Photo: PR handout)

In Sanskrit, ‘kapal’ means skull and ‘bhati’ means ‘shining/illuminating’. Thus, KapalBhati Pranayam is also known as skull-shining breathing technique.

Method:
– Sit in a steady and comfortable pose
– Straighten your back and close your eyes
– Place your palms on your knees in Prapthi Mudra
– Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath
– Use your stomach to powerfully expel all the air from the diaphragm and  lungs by compressing it
– Inhalation should happen automatically as you decompress your stomach

Dhanurasana

yoga asanas, yoga poses for lung healthy, how to keep lungs healthy, yoga asanas for health and immunity, yoga and health, pandemic, breathing techniques, indian express news Hold the posture for a while, and try this asana every day. (Photo: PR handout)

– Start by lying on your belly
– Fold your knees grabbing onto your ankles
– Inhale and lift your legs and arms up as much as you can
– Balance on your stomach
– Look up and hold the posture for a while

Word of advice

1. Avoid if you have injured your shoulders, wrists, back and/or neck
2. Pregnant women must not perform this posture
3. Avoid this posture if you have had any recent abdominal or neck surgery

Chakrasana

yoga asanas, yoga poses for lung healthy, how to keep lungs healthy, yoga asanas for health and immunity, yoga and health, pandemic, breathing techniques, indian express news Can you master this yoga pose? (Photo: PR handout)

– Fold your legs at your knees and ensure your feet are placed firmly on the floor
– Place your palms next to your ears, with fingers pointing forward
– Inhale, and lift your entire body up
– Allow your head to fall gently behind and try to keep your neck relaxed
– Distribute your body weight evenly between your feet and palms

Word of advice

The posture is not recommended if suffering from any kind of back injury or spinal problems. Those who have a condition of glaucoma, and/or high blood pressure, should avoid this pose.

