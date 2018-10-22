Walnuts a boon for reigning lifestyle ailments: Studies

Including walnuts in a habitual diet, with or without dietary counseling to adjust calorie intake, significantly improved diet quality in adult men and women at high risk for diabetes. (Source: File Photo)

Walnuts can help in keeping many lifestyle diseases at bay, including obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular problems which are on the rise in India, according to studies. “According to different studies and human trials done in 11 countries by nearly 60 universities, incorporating walnuts into meals can ensure adequate protein intake, especially among vegetarians, as it contains numerous vitamins and minerals including protein, unsaturated fat, magnesium, phosphorus and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) – the plant-based form of Omega-3, necessary for overall wellness,” California Walnut Commission Health Research Director Carol Berg Sloan told PTI here.

According to a research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, one ounce of walnuts provides four grams of protein and two grams of fibre. This fibre, found solely in plant foods, helps make one feel full, control overeating and can assist in lowering cholesterol and regulating blood glucose levels, the study said. According to government data, India is home to 29.8 million obese men and women, mostly in urban areas, with other lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular related problems rapidly increasing, Sloan said.

“We hope to conduct human trials in India in 2020, addressing issues that are ailing the the country. We will tie-up with universities or research institutes for conducting independent trials in the country. For this we expect to send proposals next year,” she added. She said India, home to a huge vegetarian population, will benefit most from regular walnut diet as it contains plant-based form of Omega-3, also known as ‘brain food’.

A study from Yale University found that including walnuts in a habitual diet, with or without dietary counselling to adjust calorie intake, significantly improved diet quality in adult men and women at high risk for diabetes.Several studies have also found that regular consumption of walnuts has helped improve male fertility and helped in reducing risk of breast, colon and prostate cancer.

According to studies, walnuts also have properties that help in protecting against the detrimental effects of aging. “We will continue with research programs to find out and understand more health benefits of walnuts,” she added.

