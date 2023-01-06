Do not throw away walnut shells, here’s all that you can do with this wonder ingredient

Walnuts are extremely beneficial for health. Not only are they a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, but are also known as “brain food”. Not only this, walnuts or akhrot are also rich in calcium, zinc, iron, and copper, and are also known to aid weight loss, and also manage blood sugar levels. But, did you know that much like the nut itself, its outer covering is also a good source of antioxidants? So, instead of throwing it the next time to crack that walnut open, here’s all that you can do with it!

Talking about the benefits of this wonder ingredient, Armen Adamjan, a digital content creator, took to Instagram to inform his followers about walnut shell tea. According to him, not only is the tea “surprisingly delicious” but is also packed with numerous health benefits. Sharing that walnut shells have “so many uses”, Adamjan said they are packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

How to make it?

*Clean the walnut shells and boil them in water for 30 minutes.

*Once the water turns a nice, honey brown colour, know that it is done.

*Strain the water and drink.

“This tea is really good for the gut. It gets things moving in the bowels. Useful if you got a runny nose, flu, and even suppresses your appetite when you try to control or lose weight,” he said.

Agreed Dr Varsha Gorey, senior clinical dietitian, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai and said that a cup of walnut shell tea everyday can strengthen your immunity and reduce the symptoms of common cold and other infections. “Walnut shell water can also be used as mouthwash to cure oral problems and maintain good oral hygiene. It is also beneficial for hair and skin as well,” she told indianexpress.com.

Some other uses

Skincare

Adamjan pointed out that walnut shell is a very common ingredient used in cosmetics. He added that that shells can be ground to a fine powder and be used as an exfoliant (after mixing with coconut oil). Agreeing, Dr Gorey said: “Walnut shell scrub helps to remove dead skin cells and bring back the skin’s youthfulness.”

However, Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic advised against exfoliating with walnut shell powder “as it may make microscopic cuts over skin surface, which leads to dryness, irritation and infection”. “Chemical exfoliation is far better and less harsh to your skin. It does not cause tears and cuts like this scrub does,” Dr Gupta said.

Fertilising plants

Adamjan shared that one can also use this powder to fertilise plants. “Just mix it with the soil when you are transplanting,” he said.

