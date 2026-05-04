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Walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to manage blood pressure. But how much do you need to walk for its effects to start showing? Responding to a Quora query: ‘How much walking is needed daily to lower blood pressure?’, Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said that one doesn’t need “extreme routines to see benefits“. “For most adults, aiming for 30 minutes of brisk walking at least 5 days a week can make a meaningful difference. This adds up to about 150 minutes weekly, which is the recommended baseline for heart health,” said Dr Saraf.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What matters more than speed is consistency and intensity. A brisk pace means you walk fast enough to raise your heart rate and breathing slightly, but you can still hold a conversation. “If 30 minutes at once feels too hard, you can break it into segments of 10 to 15 minutes spread throughout the day. These shorter bouts are just as effective when done regularly,” elucidated Dr Saraf.
For people with already high blood pressure, even small increases in daily movement can help. Dr Saraf said that studies show that regular walking can reduce systolic blood pressure by 4 to 9 mmHg, which is similar to some first-line lifestyle changes. “Over time, this also improves circulation, aids in weight control, and lowers stress, all of which contribute to better blood pressure management,” said Dr Saraf.
Adding small habits can further improve the impact: choosing stairs instead of elevators, walking after meals, or taking a short evening stroll. Walking outdoors, especially in green spaces, may also help reduce stress.
However, the key is sustainability.
“Starting slow and gradually increasing duration and pace is safer and more effective than jumping into intense workouts. Those with very high blood pressure or existing heart conditions should talk to a doctor before starting a new exercise routine,” he cautioned.
So, regular, moderate-paced walking done consistently can greatly support blood pressure control. It’s also one of the easiest habits to adopt for long-term health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.