Walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to manage blood pressure. But how much do you need to walk for its effects to start showing? Responding to a Quora query: ‘How much walking is needed daily to lower blood pressure?’, Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said that one doesn’t need “extreme routines to see benefits“. “For most adults, aiming for 30 minutes of brisk walking at least 5 days a week can make a meaningful difference. This adds up to about 150 minutes weekly, which is the recommended baseline for heart health,” said Dr Saraf.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.