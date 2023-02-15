scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Can walking for an hour daily help you lose 2-3 kgs every month?

"Since the human body is meant to move, one must walk at least 6K-10K steps per day, depending upon their fitness level," said Rachit Dua, a fitness expert

walkingHere's why you should walk everyday (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Despite trying various diets and exercises, many of us struggle to lose weight. That is (probably) because we tend to forget that the best way to approach any fitness goal is to be consistent with one’s workouts, and also make necessary dietary changes. As such, fitness trainer Simran Valecha took to Instagram to share how even one hour of walking per day can help you stay in calorie deficit — where the number of calories expended is more than the calories consumed.

“Girls, losing 2-3kg every month is not hard, and stop listening to anyone who says you have to learn carbs or sugar to lose weight. You can eat everything and still create a calorie deficit of 200-300 calories daily. Moving your body daily will not only help you lose weight but will also help you live a longer and healthier,” she said.

Intrigued, we reached out to experts to understand more about calorie deficit and how walking helps.

Caloric deficit simply means eating less than your maintenance calories. This means that lower the food intake, lower the number of calories. “However, one must make sure they are eating above the basal metabolic rate (BMR) levels. Moreover, keep the protein intake adequate to prevent muscle loss,” said Rachit Dua, co-founder, Fitpathshala.

How does walking help?

Terming walking as the most underrated exercise, Dua said that simple walking can contribute a lot in improving general fitness levels. “An hour of walk is somewhere equivalent to 5,500-6,500 steps, depending upon the speed of walking. It is the easiest and most cost-effective way to improve general wellness, including in burning body fat, improving cardiovascular health, reducing stress levels and so on,” Dua told indianexpress.com.

“Since the human body is meant to move, one must walk at least 6K-10K steps per day, depending upon their fitness level. Using step tracker bands/watches can help track your steps, in a way it also gamifies your step game,” he shared.

Also Read |Why you need to exercise for 40 minutes every day

Not only is walking a must for weight loss, it has other benefits too, such as decreased bad cholesterol (LDL-C), increased good cholesterol (HDL-C), elevated mood and decreased blood pressure. Registered dietitian Garima Goyal said that walking reduces the risk of various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome or type 2 diabetes, and thus improves the quality of life.

diet Are you eating right? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Walking is a great way to strengthen the body’s muscles such as hamstrings, glutes, quads, calves and core depending on various factors such as walking speed or incline. Along with walking, if you actively pump your arms, walking will involve and work all the muscles of the body,” shared Goyal.

Also Read |Watching your weight? You may only need to make small changes to your daily routine

What to keep in mind?

*Number one, eat fewer calories than you burn.
*To achieve this, either burn more calories with exercise or decrease the calories you eat in your diet or both.

“For most people aiming weight loss, a calorie deficit of 500 calories is sufficient to lose 0.45 kg per week. Hence, walking is a great form of exercise that along with helping you to lose weight offers other health benefits too,” said Goyal.

