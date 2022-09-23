scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Why you should ‘stay mobile for 10-15 minutes’ after a meal

Make sure to maintain the right mobility, nutritionist and entrepreneur Nidhi S, wrote on Instagram

walkingHere's what to know about post-meal walk (Source: Pexels)

It is very common to lie down or sit after enjoying a scrumptious meal. “But, what we need to understand is that the rest should happen after a while and not immediately after lunch,” Nidhi S, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram. “In fact, we should ideally not sit after our meals for some time. And of course, the same applies to dinner too,” she added. But why is it so?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to Nidhi,

*The blood volume of the digestive organs increases after a meal. This requires moderate body movement so as to have a proper amount of flow towards the organs. Sitting reduces mobility and hence impacts digestion.

*Sleeping slows down gastrointestinal mobility and the food does not easily get digested, causing indigestion.

*Lying down immediately after eating leads to easy accumulation of food in the stomach, especially for people with severe indigestion and weak physique. It also causes symptoms such as gastric acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux, and severe cases can also cause reflux esophagitis.

Also Read |Post-meal walk reduces blood sugar, says study

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nidhi S (@half_life_to_health)

 

What should be done?

*Standing/walking: Standing after a meal is a good choice for people who sit a lot for work or study. One advantage is to help burn calories and reduce fat accumulation, and the other is to relieve the fatigue of sedentary sitting.

How?

“Make sure to maintain the right mobility,” suggested Nidhi.

*Quickly clean the kitchen
*Take a short walk

Also Read |Looking for best ways to lose weight? Here’s how walking after meals can help

According to medicalnewstoday.com, a person should consider the length, intensity, and timing of their post-meal walk. As per the website, gentle walking after a meal has various health benefits but high-intensity exercise is not recommended as the process of digestion starts in the mouth as soon as a person starts eating, and can continue for hours afterward. It states that intense, strenuous exercise can cause digestive distress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 03:00:46 pm
Next Story

YSRCP turns CM’s first visit to Kuppam, Naidu’s home turf, into a show of strength

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s 42nd birthday bash in pictures: A low-key but high-on-glamour affair
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement