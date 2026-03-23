‘Wahan pe sadan paida hota rehta hai’: Dentist explains hidden risks of not brushing at night

For many people, brushing in the morning feels like the most important part of their oral hygiene routine. It freshens breath, removes overnight buildup, and sets the tone for the day. But what if the real damage isn’t happening in the morning but overnight?

In a recent video, dentist Aparna highlighted a commonly overlooked habit: skipping brushing at night. She explained, “When you don’t brush at night, you’re not brushing your teeth. When you brush at night, and your mouth is stagnant. Aapka saliva waha par ruka hua hai poori raat, aap kuch kha nahi rahe hein, baat nahi kar rahe hein, so waha pe sadan paida hota rehta hai, morning ko aap uthe aapne brush kiya freshness if your mouth, 10-15 minute mei you will have your tea, some breakfast, it’s gone, the brushing is over.”

Her point underscores a critical gap in how many people approach dental care, focusing on freshness rather than prevention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

The science of overnight damage

According to Dr Bhumika Madan, Senior Consultant – Department of Dentistry at Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, nighttime oral hygiene plays a far more significant role than most realise. “Saliva acts as a natural cleanser in the mouth, helping wash away food particles and neutralise acids,” she explains. “However, during sleep, saliva production drops significantly, which reduces this protective effect.”

This creates an ideal environment for bacterial growth. “When you go to bed without brushing, food debris remains on the teeth, allowing bacteria to multiply and produce acids for several hours,” says Dr Madan. Over time, this acid exposure weakens enamel and increases the risk of cavities

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Is brushing once a day enough?

No, says Dr Madan. “While morning brushing may make your mouth feel clean, it does little to prevent the prolonged bacterial activity that occurs overnight. “Plaque begins to reform within hours of brushing,” says Dr Madan. “If you are brushing only once a day, especially in the morning, you are leaving your teeth exposed to bacteria for extended periods.”

She emphasises that if someone can only brush once, nighttime brushing is more critical. “From a clinical perspective, brushing before bed is non-negotiable because it removes the day’s accumulation of plaque and food debris,” she adds.

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The long-term consequences

Skipping night brushing regularly can have compounding effects. “Initially, it may lead to bad breath and plaque buildup,” explains Dr Madan. “Over time, plaque hardens into tartar, which cannot be removed by brushing alone and requires professional cleaning.”

This progression can result in more serious conditions. “Untreated plaque and tartar can lead to gingivitis and eventually periodontitis, a more severe form of gum disease that can cause tooth loss,” she says. Beyond oral health, chronic inflammation in the gums has also been linked to systemic health issues.

Shifting the focus to prevention

Ultimately, good oral hygiene is less about occasional deep cleaning and more about consistent daily habits. “Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, especially before bedtime, is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect oral health,” says Dr Madan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine