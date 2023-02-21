Why women should never ignore soreness, stinging, and burning sensation in the vulva

The vulva or the vulvar region, which is the outer part of the female reproduction system, contains the labia majora, labia minora, clitoris, and also the entrance to the vagina. Due to varied reasons, many women may experience serve discomfort around the opening of their vagina, which could also include pain and a burning sensation. This, in certain cases, can be so discomforting that “having sex, or even sitting down becomes unbearable,” said Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician.

But what do these symptoms mean?

According to the expert, these signs may point to a woman suffering from vulvodynia — a pain that can last for up to three months. “The various causes of vulvodynia usually include injury, vaginal infection, allergies, sensitive skin, muscle spasm and weakening of the ligaments, the uterus, or other genital organs,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that women diagnosed with vulvodynia may even experience pain because of touch, sexual intercourse, insertion of menstrual cups or tampons, sitting down for longer periods of time, vaginismus (contraction of vaginal muscles), menstruation and urination.

The main symptoms of vulvodynia as per the expert are:

*Soreness

*Stinging

*Burning

*Itching

*Painful intercourse (dyspareunia)

*Swelling

The pain associated with vulvodynia can be occasional or constant. Moreover, it may be generalised (entire vulvar area) or localised to a specific area.

Treatment

The focus of vulvodynia treatments is to relieve the symptoms. This includes:

*Medications such as tricyclic antidepressants, steroids or anticonvulsants can lower chronic pain, while antihistamines can reduce itching.

*Biofeedback therapy can help lessen pain by relaxation of pelvic muscles.

*Using lidocaine ointment can reduce discomfort.

*Women who have long-term pain and don’t respond well to other treatments can use local nerve block injections.

*Pelvic floor therapy to relax the muscle of the pelvis can help relieve symptoms.

*Surgery to remove the affected skin and tissue can help relieve pain.

Other home remedies such as cold compression, soaking in hot water baths, and using lubricants can release temporary pain. “One can also adopt certain lifestyle changes like wearing cotton underwear and loose clothing, avoiding scented intimate hygiene products like vaginal washes and using vulva gels,” Dr Varshney suggested.

“If you have vulvodynia, don’t let the embarrassment prevent you from seeking help. Your medical practitioner can identify the exact cause of the pain and treat you accordingly,” the gynaecologist concluded.

