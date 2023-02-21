scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Why women should never ignore soreness, stinging, and burning sensation in the vulva

"In certain cases, the pain can be so discomforting that having sex, or even sitting down becomes unbearable," said Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician

VulvodyniaOther home remedies such as cold compression, soaking in hot water baths, and using lubricants can release temporary pain. (Source: Freepik)

The vulva or the vulvar region, which is the outer part of the female reproduction system, contains the labia majora, labia minora, clitoris, and also the entrance to the vagina. Due to varied reasons, many women may experience serve discomfort around the opening of their vagina, which could also include pain and a burning sensation. This, in certain cases, can be so discomforting that “having sex, or even sitting down becomes unbearable,” said Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician.

But what do these symptoms mean?

According to the expert, these signs may point to a woman suffering from vulvodynia — a pain that can last for up to three months. “The various causes of vulvodynia usually include injury, vaginal infection, allergies, sensitive skin, muscle spasm and weakening of the ligaments, the uterus, or other genital organs,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that women diagnosed with vulvodynia may even experience pain because of touch, sexual intercourse, insertion of menstrual cups or tampons, sitting down for longer periods of time, vaginismus (contraction of vaginal muscles), menstruation and urination.

The main symptoms of vulvodynia as per the expert are:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

*Soreness
*Stinging
*Burning
*Itching
*Painful intercourse (dyspareunia)
*Swelling

The pain associated with vulvodynia can be occasional or constant. Moreover, it may be generalised (entire vulvar area) or localised to a specific area.

ALSO READ |Women, this condition can lead to discomfort in the pelvic or vaginal areas; here’s what you can do

Treatment

Vulvar pain The pain associated with vulvodynia can be occasional or constant. (Source: Freepik)

The focus of vulvodynia treatments is to relieve the symptoms. This includes:

*Medications such as tricyclic antidepressants, steroids or anticonvulsants can lower chronic pain, while antihistamines can reduce itching.
*Biofeedback therapy can help lessen pain by relaxation of pelvic muscles.
*Using lidocaine ointment can reduce discomfort.
*Women who have long-term pain and don’t respond well to other treatments can use local nerve block injections.
*Pelvic floor therapy to relax the muscle of the pelvis can help relieve symptoms.
*Surgery to remove the affected skin and tissue can help relieve pain.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Personal hygiene: Should you use vaginal washes?

Other home remedies such as cold compression, soaking in hot water baths, and using lubricants can release temporary pain. “One can also adopt certain lifestyle changes like wearing cotton underwear and loose clothing, avoiding scented intimate hygiene products like vaginal washes and using vulva gels,” Dr Varshney suggested.

“If you have vulvodynia, don’t let the embarrassment prevent you from seeking help. Your medical practitioner can identify the exact cause of the pain and treat you accordingly,” the gynaecologist concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 13:20 IST
Next Story

Police open fire at history-sheeters in Tiruchi who try to attack them

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

BAFTA 2023: Classic style, pop of colours, and glitter dominated red carpet style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close