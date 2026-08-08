‘Vomiting is your body’s defence mechanism,’ says gut health expert; dietitian explains

Nutritionist and gut health expert Dimple Jangda recently described vomiting as the body’s first line of defence against harmful substances. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Your toddler throws up in 2 seconds flat. You’ve spent 20 years ‘pushing through it.’ One of you is doing it right. Nausea isn’t a glitch, it’s Mother Nature’s oldest alarm system. Poison enters → the brain fires a warning → the body acts. No debate, no delay.”

She further added, “Then we learn to shut it down instead of listen. ‘Tough it out.’ ‘It’ll pass.’ But the signal doesn’t disappear — it relocates to something worse. The body still gets the poison out. It just picks a messier exit when you don’t let it use the first one.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Referring to scientific literature, she also noted that a 2021 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences describes nausea and vomiting as “essential protective defense processes that help humans avoid ingesting or digesting potentially toxic substances.”

While vomiting is undoubtedly a protective reflex in many situations, does it always mean the body is expelling toxins? And should people simply let themselves vomit whenever they feel nauseous? Dr Sneha, Clinical Dietitian at Maccure Hospital Pvt Ltd, explains.

Is vomiting really the body’s natural defence against toxins?

According to Dr Sneha, the broad idea is scientifically accurate—but only to an extent. “Vomiting is one of the protective reflexes of our body that can help get rid of harmful substances, irritants, or infectious organisms from the stomach before they are absorbed.”

However, she cautions against assuming that every episode of vomiting is caused by toxins or food poisoning. “Vomiting is not the result of toxins and infections alone. It can also be caused by migraines, pregnancy, medications or neurological conditions, therefore, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider if you suspect other reasons for vomiting,” says Dr Sneha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gut Story with Dimple Jangda (@gutstorywithdimple)

Should you always let yourself vomit if you feel nauseous?

Dr Sneha says that vomiting caused by food poisoning is often self-limiting, meaning it may resolve on its own. But persistent vomiting is never something to ignore. “If it persists, or there are signs of severe dehydration, blood in the vomit, chest pain, severe abdominal pain or confusion, a thorough medical assessment is necessary.”

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She adds that repeated vomiting carries its own health risks. “Repeated vomiting itself can lead to dangerous fluid and electrolyte imbalances,” she warns.

Does suppressing nausea force the body to find another way to remove toxins?

Jangda’s post suggests that ignoring nausea means “the body still gets the poison out. It just picks a messier exit.”

Dr Sneha says this claim oversimplifies how the body works. “The claim is an oversimplification. There’s no strong science to suggest that suppressing nausea forces toxins out of the body in another way.”

She explains that nausea and vomiting are complex protective reflexes—not universal detox mechanisms. “Anti-nausea medications are often used safely when clinically indicated and do not trap harmful substances in the body,” says Dr Sneha.

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When is nausea or vomiting a medical emergency?

According to Dr Sneha, urgent medical attention is needed if vomiting is accompanied by:

* Severe abdominal pain

* Persistent vomiting

* High fever

* Blood in vomit or stool

* Signs of dehydration

* Confusion or altered mental status

* Symptoms lasting longer than 24–48 hours

“Food poisoning usually causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps within hours of eating contaminated food. However, it is important to seek medical care immediately if you have severe abdominal pain, continued vomiting, high fever, blood in vomit or stool, dehydration or altered mental status and if symptoms last longer than 24–48 hours,” she says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.