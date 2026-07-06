Vivek Dahiya shares ajwain potli remedy for twins during viral infection: ‘Antibiotics nahi leta’

As new parents, protecting a newborn from infections often becomes the family’s biggest priority. Alongside medical advice, many Indian families also turn to age-old home remedies passed down through generations. One such remedy that recently came into the spotlight was the ajwain (carom seed) potli, after actor Vivek Dahiya shared that his family has been using it while caring for his twins during a viral infection.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Vivek revealed that he had been battling a viral infection and was taking extra precautions because of his newborn babies. “Humare babies are extremely susceptible to any kind of virus aur infection, toh mujhe bahut bahut cautious hona padta hai aur mujhe nahi cautious hona chahta hoon.” (Our babies are extremely susceptible to any kind of virus or infection, so I have to be extremely careful.)

Reflecting on how fatherhood has changed him, he added, “Baap banne ke baad sabse bada change ye aaya hai… jab main bimaar padta tha… main antibiotics nahi leta hoon, main refrain karta hoon dawaaiyon se… kyunki mujhe lagta hai ke gradually antibiotics kahin na kahin aapki immunity kharab karti hain… ab mujhe jaldi se jaldi recover hona hai.” (The biggest change after becoming a father is that earlier, when I fell ill, I would avoid taking antibiotics because I felt they gradually weakened my immunity. Now I want to recover as quickly as possible.) He also shared that the infection had spread within the family, saying, “Hum toh theek ho gaye hain, lekin hamare ghar mein kisi aur ka wicket down ho gaya hai.” (I have recovered, but someone else in the family has now fallen sick.)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The vlog also captured conversations with his mother-in-law and wife, actor Divyanka Tripathi, as the family tried to minimise the babies’ exposure. Vivek’s mother-in-law joked about catching the infection from him, saying, “Jamai sahab se aaya… mujhe ye nahi maloom tha na ki mera damad itna infectious hai. Mummy ke hisaab se damad toh pavitra aur paavan hote hain, woh kaise gande ho sakte hain?” (It came from my son-in-law… I didn’t know my son-in-law was so infectious. According to mothers, sons-in-law are pure and sacred, so how could they spread germs?) Vivek responded lightheartedly, “Koi baat nahi mummy, andhkaar ke baad hi ujala aata hai… jaise mere saath sab theek ho gaya, aapke saath bhi sab theek ho jayega.” (Don’t worry, after darkness comes light. Just as I recovered, you will recover too.)

Sharing one home remedy the family found helpful, Vivek said, “Ek humein achhi cheez banayi hai, ajwain ki potli. Main kya kar raha hoon, isko tave mein achhe se garam karke baby ke back pe aur front side mein achhe se karna hai aur phir jo nose hai uske paas laake baby ko sunghana hai. Toh this is very effective. Maine notice kiya ki baby ro raha tha, usko khaansi aa rahi thi, par jaise usko ye sunghaya, ekdum se uski breathing ease out ho gayi. Toh aapko try kar sakte hain. Ye sirf bachchon ke liye nahi, badon ke liye bhi achha hai.” (We made an ajwain pouch. After heating it in a pan, we gently hold it to the baby’s chest and back and let the baby smell it near the baby’s nose. I found it very effective. The baby was crying and coughing, but after smelling it, breathing seemed to become easier. You can try it. It isn’t just for babies; it’s good for adults too.)

While many families swear by remedies like this, it is important to understand what they can and cannot do, especially when caring for newborns.

Story continues below this ad

Ajwain potli for congestion: Does it really help?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Ajwain has been used in traditional medicine for generations, and its volatile compounds, particularly thymol, may produce a mild sensation of nasal openness when inhaled. However, there is limited scientific evidence to support its effectiveness in relieving nasal congestion, especially in newborns and young infants.”

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds that infants have “delicate airways and can be sensitive even to strong natural aromas.” He suggests that parents should also avoid exposing babies to steam infused with ajwain or other substances, “as it carries a risk of burns and respiratory irritation. Any remedy used around infants should be discussed with a paediatrician, particularly during the first few months of life.”

“The pouch should not be kept inside the crib or close to the baby’s face due to the risk of overheating or accidental inhalation,” adds Dr Reddy, noting that if a baby has persistent nasal congestion, saline nasal drops and appropriate medical evaluation remain the safest and most evidence-based approach.

Protecting babies from viral infections

Click on a precaution below to learn how to reduce the risk of infection and when to seek medical help:

Story continues below this ad

🧼 Reduce the risk of transmission Frequent hand washing, wearing a mask if a caregiver is unwell, avoiding kissing the baby, limiting close contact with infected family members, ensuring good ventilation, and continuing breastfeeding whenever possible can help protect newborns from infections. 🚨 Seek immediate medical attention if your baby has… Fever

Difficulty breathing

Poor feeding

Unusual sleepiness

Persistent vomiting

Bluish lips or skin

Reduced urine output

Seizures

Unusual irritability or difficulty waking These symptoms require prompt medical assessment and should not be managed with home remedies alone.

Antibiotics and viral infections Dr Reddy stresses, “Antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections and have no effect against viruses such as those causing the common cold, influenza, or most viral sore throats. Using antibiotics unnecessarily not only offers no benefit but also contributes to antibiotic resistance and may disrupt the body’s normal microbial balance. Most viral illnesses improve with rest, adequate hydration, fever control, and supportive care.” The decision to prescribe antibiotics is based on clinical findings, examination, and sometimes laboratory investigations, Dr Hiremath asserts, not simply on the presence of fever or cough. “Self-medicating with leftover antibiotics or purchasing them without medical advice can delay the correct diagnosis and contribute to drug-resistant bacteria. If symptoms become unusually severe, persist longer than expected, or are accompanied by signs suggesting complications, a medical consultation is essential to determine whether further investigations or targeted treatment are required.” Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.