Get the most out of vitamin supplements with these expert tips

We are all aware of how important vitamins and minerals are for our health. Many people rely on taking multivitamins and other supplements to meet the body’s requirements.

However, nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel says it is often seen that unlike antibiotics, many of us are not very serious about taking supplements and completing the required course.

So, if you are looking to get the best results from your vitamin and mineral supplements, here are some tips to keep in mind, as advised by Kinita:

*Vitamins and mineral supplements need to be taken in the prescribed dosage, for the right duration and in the right amount.

*Do not exceed the amount that you have been prescribed. Do not keep changing the time at which you have them either.

*Make sure you get your dosage checked from your physician or from your nutritionist so that the vitamins do not interfere with each other.

*You need to be patient. “Sometimes, we want to see results instantly…So be consistent and make it a habit if you want to see results from your vitamin and mineral supplementations,” the nutritionist said.

