Everything you need to know about vitamin K and its deficiency

Just like vitamins D, E, and B12, vitamin K is also equally important for the body. It is essential for the optimal clotting of blood and the prevention of excessive bleeding. “However, unlike many other vitamins, vitamin K is not typically used as a dietary supplement; it is a group of vitamins found in green vegetables. But vitamins K1 (phytonadione) and K2 (menaquinone) are commonly available in the form of supplements,” said Neha Choudhary, nutrition dietitian, SRV Hospitals – Dombivali.

Why have vitamin K?

A natural remedy for congealing the blood, vitamin K has a wide range of health benefits. Vitamin K plays an essential role in wound healing and reversing the harmful effects of blood thinning medicines. Moreover, it is also used in preventing bleeding disorders in newborns exhibiting hemorrhagic disease caused due to absence of vitamin K.

Vitamin K is also needed for promoting bone health. Along with vitamin D, it helps with the calcium-binding action required for the healthy functioning of the bones and gums. “It strengthens the skeletal structure, increases bone density, and cuts down the chances of fracture when it comes to older people,” said Choudhary.

It also helps with osteoporosis and bone loss. According to studies, this vitamin prevents the mineralisation in the arterial walls and keeps the blood pressure under control further allowing the heart to pump blood smoothly throughout the body, and enhancing heart health.

Additionally, it is also needed for dental health. It activates the production of osteocalcin, which is needed for the growth of new dentin (calcified tissue below the teeth’ enamel). It also makes the teeth strong from the root and prevents loss or decay. As per the evidence available, vitamin K is also needed to improve memory in senior citizens. “Further, it is used to manage the itching, experienced due to biliary cirrhosis, and also has been known to reduce blood cholesterol in people on dialysis,” Choudhary said.

What issues are caused due to its deficiency?

Low levels of vitamin K can increase the chances of uncontrolled bleeding. “While vitamin K deficiencies are rarely seen in adults, they are very common in newborns. A single injection of vitamin K for newborns can be helpful. Vitamin K is also used to deal with the overdose of the blood thinner, Coumadin. The deficiency of this vitamin means easing bruising, small blood clots underneath their nails, bleeding from the area where the umbilical cord is removed, bleeding in the skin, nose, and gastrointestinal tract, and sudden bleeding in the brain, which can be fatal,” Choudhary said.

Food sources of this vital vitamin K

The food sources of vitamin K are spinach, asparagus, broccoli, legumes like soybeans, eggs, strawberries, okra, cabbage, prunes, parsley, soybean, pumpkin, kiwi, avocado, blueberry, lettuce, cauliflower, cheese, milk, and yoghurt.

