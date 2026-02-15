‘She didn’t have depression. She had a deficiency we never talk about’: Homeopathic doctor shares case of a 27-year-old, expert explains

According to the physician, hidden deficiencies of vitamins such as Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D can mimic depression-like symptoms.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 12:00 PM IST
deficiencyIf your body is deficient in key nutrients, it simply can't produce the hormones and chemicals required to keep your mind relaxed and concentrated (Images: Pexels)
Body: Homeopathic physician Sujit Telagamsetty recently shared a surprising case on Instagram that highlights how nutritional deficiencies can mimic mental health issues. He described a 27-year-old corporate professional who appeared “sharp, ambitious, and always smiling.” As his post says, outwardly, the patient seemed fine — no tremors, limp, or visible fatigue — but internally, she was struggling.

“She said, ‘I think I’m depressed, doctor. I cry for no reason. I forget things. I feel like I’m disappearing’,” Telagamsetty wrote. Despite consulting psychiatrists, taking medications, and meditating, she continued to feel drained, as if “dragging a dead weight out of bed” each morning.

Observing that something didn’t add up, Telagamsetty conducted tests often skipped in routine examinations. The results revealed critically low Vitamin B12 (134 pg/mL), extremely low Vitamin D3 (7 ng/mL), and nearly absent magnesium. “Her brain wasn’t broken. Her biochemistry was,” he noted.

deficiency Deficiency of B12 and folate interrupts the production of serotonin and dopamine, thereby leaving you with side effects of irritability or emotional emptiness. (Image: Pexels)

He recommended combining dietary changes, supplements, early-morning sun exposure, and strength training twice a week. Three months later, the patient reported, “Doctor… it’s like the fog is finally lifting,” showing dramatic improvement in mood, energy, and mental clarity.

But can such deficincies really mimic mental health symptoms? Or is it an exagerration? If yes, then how? We reached out to Dr Aakash Shah, vice president, Technical at Neuberg Diagnostics, seeking answers.

How can vitamin deficiencies mimic psychological symptoms

Dr Shah explains that Vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies interfere with the production of serotonin and dopamine, which can cause irritability, forgetfulness, and emotional emptiness. “When these essential nutrients are low, the brain literally cannot synthesise the chemicals required to regulate mood and cognitive function. Patients often feel sad, anxious, or emotionally numb, even though nothing in their external environment has changed.”

Vitamin D deficiency, which is very common in people who spend most of their time indoors, can also lead to a similar drop in mood and may even mimic seasonal depression. “Many individuals are misdiagnosed because these biochemical issues aren’t routinely checked,” he tells indianexpress.com.

deficiency “It is important to have your nutrient levels checked first before concluding that it is burnout or anxiety if you have been feeling strange lately,” says the expert (Image: Pexels)

Not just Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D, but iron deficiency can also have similar effects. “A lack of iron doesn’t just cause weakness; it can also impair cognitive function. People feel lethargic, foggy, and disconnected, no matter how much sleep they get. These symptoms are often mistaken for burnout, depression, or stress-related fatigue.”

Dr Shah emphasises that mislabeling these conditions as purely psychological can delay proper treatment. “Checking nutrient levels is crucial before concluding a mental health issue. Sometimes the solution isn’t therapy or medication — it’s replenishing what the body has been missing all along.”

What to do next

“This is where a wellness genomic test comes in handy. It helps pinpoint whether your body has difficulty absorbing certain vitamins and minerals. Once you know that, you can optimise your diet and supplement intake to regain energy, mental clarity, and emotional balance.”

According to Dr Shah, combining clinical insight with lifestyle adjustments can create profound improvements. “Simple steps such as correcting B12 and folate levels, getting adequate sun exposure for vitamin D, and addressing magnesium or iron deficiencies can transform someone who feels chronically drained into a person who feels alert, motivated, and emotionally stable,” he says.

Also Read | Cardiologist clarifies if social media claim about vitamin D supplements harming heart and kidneys is true: ‘Should always be guided by a blood test’

Telagamsetty’s case, he notes, is not unique. “Many women, in particular, are mischaracterised as anxious, emotional, or even lazy, when their struggles are actually rooted in nutrient deficiencies. Recognising these biological factors is essential to preventing misdiagnosis and unnecessary emotional distress.”

Lastly, Dr Shah stresses the importance of a holistic approach. “Before attributing fatigue, brain fog, or mood changes solely to mental health conditions, it’s vital to consider biochemical and nutritional status. Sometimes, the fog isn’t in the mind — it’s in the body.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

