From bleeding gums to easy bruising: Harvard-trained doctor shares the ‘first signs of nutritional deficiencies’

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford Universities, listed the early symptoms of seven key micronutrient deficiencies so people can identify them sooner. In an Instagram post captioned, “Gut Doctor Explains First Signs of Nutritional Deficiencies,” he says that the first sign of Vitamin A deficiency is “having difficulty with night vision.” For Vitamin K, he noted that the earliest indicator can be “easy bruising.” Speaking about calcium, he shared that the first sign of deficiency is “tingling around the mouth.” For folate, he pointed out that the first symptom in the regular diet is “mouth ulcers.” Addressing iodine, he said “swelling of the neck” can be the first visible sign of deficiency. He also noted that the first sign of vitamin C deficiency is “bleeding gums,” while for vitamin B6, the first sign in the human body is “cracked corners of the mouth.”

Each of these micronutrients plays an essential role in the body. Vitamin A supports vision, immunity, reproduction and growth, and is found in foods like fish, liver, dairy, eggs and colourful fruits and vegetables rich in carotenoids. Vitamin K helps with blood clotting, wound healing, and bone health, and is present in leafy greens, vegetable oils, cereal grains, and in smaller amounts in meat and dairy. Calcium forms the structural base of bones and teeth and supports normal movement; sources include dairy, leafy greens, and fish with bones. Folate helps in DNA formation and cell division and is found in leafy vegetables, fruits, legumes, eggs, seafood and grains. Iodine is essential for thyroid hormones and comes from iodised salt, seafood, seaweed, and eggs. Vitamin C protects cells, supports skin and tissue health and aids healing, while vitamin B6 helps the body use and store energy and form haemoglobin, with sources ranging from meats and fish to legumes, grains and bananas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While these early warning signs can be useful, they are not always straightforward to interpret, and similar symptoms can stem from multiple causes. This makes it important to understand when a symptom might point to a nutritional gap, when to seek testing, and how best to correct deficiencies safely through diet or supplementation.

Differentiating between normal day-to-day changes and signs that warrant testing for deficiencies

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and certified diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Spotting micronutrient deficiencies early can feel confusing since signs like tiredness, brittle nails, or dry skin often overlap with everyday stress, poor sleep, or ageing. The key is tracking here. If the symptoms linger over 2-4 weeks despite better rest, hydration, and balanced meals, or show up together, like hair loss with night blindness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Sethi MD MPH | Gastroenterologist (@doctor.sethi)

She suggests, “Always see your doctor for simple blood tests like serum retinol levels. Keep a quick 3-day food diary to check against daily needs; normal ups-and-downs fade fast, but deficiencies tend to worsen steadily. Blood tests always help.”

Safest and most effective way to address potential deficiencies through diet versus supplements

When early signs pop up, Malhotra mentions, like bleeding gums from low vitamin C, start with food first. That’s the safest, most natural fix, delivering nutrients with helpful extras your body loves. Load up on guava, amla, citrus for C; carrots, spinach, or liver for A.

Supplements are great for confirmed shortfalls; always get tested. “Begin low-dose with doctor input to avoid overloads like too much vitamin A. Blend both briefly if needed, say for vegans with B12 via fortified foods or drops, then recheck blood in 4-6 weeks. Food keeps you thriving long-term without kidney strain,” explains Malhotra.

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Are certain groups more prone to these deficiencies?

Absolutely, some individuals are more at risk. “Women lose iron and folate via periods or pregnancy, seniors struggle absorbing B12, B6, and D; vegetarians/vegans often miss B12, zinc, and iron; keto fans might skip A, C, and K,” highlights Malhotra.

Stay ahead with yearly blood checks like CBC plus nutrient panel, food apps, and symptom trackers. “Prevention’s easy for women, add lentils and beets; elders, go for fortified eggs or cereals; vegans, take 250mcg B12 daily. Get 15 minutes of sun for D, and mix up colourful plates. Small habits make a big difference,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.