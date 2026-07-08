Most people don’t know this about Vitamin D3 supplements: ‘May not be vegan’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Do Vitamin D3 supplements come from sheep’s wool, and is plant-based Vitamin D3 becoming more common? In a post on X, Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “Most people, even many doctors, don’t know this”.
“Most vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) supplements worldwide are traditionally made from lanolin, a natural wax obtained from sheep’s wool. The sheep are NOT harmed for this purpose, but the vitamin is animal-derived, not vegan. The process is fascinating. Sheep wool – Lanolin – 7-dehydrocholesterol – UV light – Vitamin D3. This produces the same cholecalciferol molecule found in conventional vitamin D3 supplements,” Dr Kumar wrote.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Adding that lanolin-derived vitamin D3 is effective and safe, and has been used for decades, the expert continued: “Its source does not reduce its biological effectiveness.”
Dr Kumar attributed it to people following a vegan lifestyle who have had limited options. “Plant-derived vitamin D3 (usually from lichen or newer fermentation technologies) provides an alternative without using animal-derived raw material. India is now seeing greater availability of 100% plant-based Vitamin D3, following recent regulatory approvals for food fortification and expanding commercial production. This is good news for consumers who prefer vegan products,” said Dr Kumar.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, who noted that the claim is mostly true. “Most traditional Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) supplements have been made from lanolin, a natural substance from sheep’s wool. This does not mean the supplement is unsafe or less effective. The Vitamin D3 made from lanolin is chemically identical to the one our skin produces after being exposed to sunlight and has been used safely for many years,” clarified Dr Saraf.
Plant-based vitamin D3 from sources like lichen has become more available, which “offers an option for people who follow a vegan lifestyle or prefer non-animal-sourced products”. “From a medical standpoint, both types of vitamin D3 are effective in raising levels when taken in proper doses. Choosing between them depends mostly on personal, ethical, or dietary preferences instead of differences in how well they work,” said Dr Saraf.
A more important question is whether someone really needs vitamin D supplements. “Vitamin D deficiency is common, but supplementation should ideally depend on an individual’s risk factors, symptoms, and blood test results when necessary. Taking high doses without medical advice doesn’t provide extra health benefits and might lead to issues like high calcium levels or kidney stones for some people,” said Dr Saraf.
Did you know your Vitamin D3 may come from sheep’s wool?
Most people, even many doctors, don’t know this.
Here is what you should know.
1️⃣ Most vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) supplements worldwide are traditionally made from lanolin, a natural wax obtained from sheep’s wool.… pic.twitter.com/zlo0EtbgwY
— Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) July 7, 2026
For most individuals, maintaining enough vitamin D levels comes from sensible sun exposure, a balanced diet, and supplements only when needed. “Instead of worrying about whether vitamin D is from lanolin or a plant source, people should focus on picking a quality product, taking the right dosage, and consulting their healthcare provider about long-term supplementation if necessary,” Dr Saraf said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.