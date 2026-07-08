Most people don’t know this about Vitamin D3 supplements: ‘May not be vegan’

Do Vitamin D3 supplements come from sheep’s wool, and is plant-based Vitamin D3 becoming more common? In a post on X, Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “Most people, even many doctors, don’t know this”.

“Most vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) supplements worldwide are traditionally made from lanolin, a natural wax obtained from sheep’s wool. The sheep are NOT harmed for this purpose, but the vitamin is animal-derived, not vegan. The process is fascinating. Sheep wool – Lanolin – 7-dehydrocholesterol – UV light – Vitamin D3. This produces the same cholecalciferol molecule found in conventional vitamin D3 supplements,” Dr Kumar wrote.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.