Vitamin D3 and K2 are known to have a ‘Batman and Robin effect’ — what does it mean?

We know that vitamin D3 and K2, both fat-soluble, are extremely important for the body — “while vitamin D3 improves calcium absorption, vitamin K2 allocates where that calcium can be used”. But did you know that these two work best together and in fact, also have complementary functions? Highlighting the same in an Instagram post, Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, wrote that owing to these complementary effects, these two vital vitamins have recently gained scientific attention, adding that they have a ‘Batman and Robin’ effect: “they’re good on their own, but even better together when they work together.”

“Both vitamins are fat-soluble and work together to metabolise calcium in your body by activating helpful proteins. When you aren’t getting enough calcium from your diet or supplementation, vitamin D may get the calcium it needs from your bones. In order to prevent the bones from weakening, vitamin K2 helps promote the calcification of your bones while regulating and reducing the damaging effect of the calcification and hardening of soft tissues (such as blood vessel walls or around the major organs),” she explained.

Agreeing, Dr Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute told indianexpress.com, “These two vitamins work together the most. While vitamin D3 directs the absorption of calcium from your intestines into the blood, vitamin K2 takes it from there, directing that calcium into your bones”.

The expert added that vitamin K2 also helps in developing and maintaining strong bones and teeth. “Without enough vitamin K2 in the body, the body won’t be able to use calcium properly, which would lead to health problems like osteoporosis,” she added.

Taking Vitamin D3 and K2 together

According to Makhija, there is some evidence to suggest that taking the two vitamins together may help reduce the risk of developing conditions such as osteoporosis, or other chronic diseases like kidney or heart disease, though more research is needed in this area.

Source of Vitamin K2

Vitamin K is most commonly found in animal source foods, some fermented foods, and also dark, leafy-green vegetables. Studies have shown that the body needs a relatively high intake of vitamin K to support a healthy vascular system and bones. People who do not consume these foods might want to consider taking a vitamin K2 supplement (MK-7 is the superior of the two subtypes of K2), after consulting with an expert.

What power of Vitamin K2 supplementation should you take?

While there are studies suggesting a dose between 50mcg to 200mcg per day to be effective, “after my own research and understanding, a 90-100mcg dose per day is a good dose to start with,” suggested Makhija.

Precaution

“However, it is important to note that vitamin K can interact with some drugs, like blood thinners, aspirin, and drugs for cancer, seizures, high cholesterol, and other conditions. So it is important for people taking prescription medications to speak to their doctor before starting a dietary supplement,” Dr Babina shared.

