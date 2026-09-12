Vitamin D3 may be more effective than D2; here’s why

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Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are two forms of vitamin D that differ in their source and chemical structures. While D2 (Ergocalciferol) is obtained from plant sources like fungi, yeast, and mushrooms, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) is naturally produced in the skin upon exposure to sunlight and is also naturally derived from animal sources like fatty fish and egg yolks.
It depends on diet, age, health status or whether someone follows a vegan diet.
Dr M A Muqsith Quadri, Senior Consultant – General Medicine at CARE Hospital, Hyderabad says, “In most patients, I would generally prefer vitamin D3 because it is better at raising and maintaining vitamin D levels in the body. Vitamin D2 can also be used, but it may be more relevant for people who follow a strict vegan diet, although vegan D3 options are also available today.”
More than choosing between D2 and D3, doctors look at the individual patient. Age, diet, sun exposure, existing vitamin D levels and overall health all matter. For example, older adults, people who get very little sunlight, or those with certain digestive or absorption problems may be more prone to vitamin D deficiency.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
So, there is no single vitamin D supplement or dose that is right for everyone. “If someone is deficient, it is better to check their levels and take the right form and dose based on a doctor’s advice, rather than taking high-dose vitamin D on their own,” he adds.
Once consumed, both forms undergo a similar conversion process and are metabolised in the liver.
Explaining this, Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition says, “Vitamin D2 is converted into 25-hydroxyvitamin D2 and vitamin D3 into 25-hydroxyvitamin D3. These two metabolites are referred to as calcifediol. Further conversion in the kidneys produces produces 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (calcitriol), the physiologically active form of vitamin D that helps regulate calcium and phosphate levels in the body and supports bone health.”
When it comes to raising and maintaining blood vitamin D levels, Dr Roohi Khanna, Obesity Medicine Specialist at Dame Health Kolkata says that vitamin D3 is significantly more effective than vitamin D2. Research has consistently demonstrated that Vitamin D3 produces approximately 40% greater increases in serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations compared to equivalent doses of D2.
She says, “The key difference lies in how these forms are metabolized. Vitamin D3 has a much longer half-life, approximately 82 days compared to just 33 days for D2. As a result we see it maintains elevated blood levels of Vitamin D substantially longer. We can also see D2 suppress the body’s natural D3 metabolism when given in high doses, reducing its overall effectiveness.”
Given its superior efficacy and longer duration of action and we can’t forget lower cost, vitamin D3 is the recommended form.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.