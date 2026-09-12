Vitamin D3 may be more effective than D2; here’s why

Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are two forms of vitamin D that differ in their source and chemical structures. While D2 (Ergocalciferol) is obtained from plant sources like fungi, yeast, and mushrooms, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) is naturally produced in the skin upon exposure to sunlight and is also naturally derived from animal sources like fatty fish and egg yolks.

So, which of the two do you need more?

It depends on diet, age, health status or whether someone follows a vegan diet.

Dr M A Muqsith Quadri, Senior Consultant – General Medicine at CARE Hospital, Hyderabad says, “In most patients, I would generally prefer vitamin D3 because it is better at raising and maintaining vitamin D levels in the body. Vitamin D2 can also be used, but it may be more relevant for people who follow a strict vegan diet, although vegan D3 options are also available today.”