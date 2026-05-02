Vitamin D to Iron: The scary signs of supplement overdose

Modern agricultural practices and soil depletion have significantly reduced the nutrient density of whole foods, prompting many people to take supplements to meet the body’s internal nutrient requirements. While functional nutritionists, such as Suyash Bhandari of iThrive Essentials, suggest that strategic supplementation can bridge this deficit, the risk of “nutrient toxicity” remains a critical health concern.

The following physical indicators may suggest a supplement overdose:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Vitamin D: When someone takes too much vitamin D, the body absorbs more calcium than it can handle. This excess calcium can circulate in the bloodstream and deposit in soft tissues, such as the arteries and kidneys. Early signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, constipation, fatigue and increased thirst or urination. If not addressed, it can cause serious heart and kidney complications.