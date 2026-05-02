Vitamin D to Iron: The scary signs of supplement overdose

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Modern agricultural practices and soil depletion have significantly reduced the nutrient density of whole foods, prompting many people to take supplements to meet the body’s internal nutrient requirements. While functional nutritionists, such as Suyash Bhandari of iThrive Essentials, suggest that strategic supplementation can bridge this deficit, the risk of “nutrient toxicity” remains a critical health concern.
The following physical indicators may suggest a supplement overdose:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Vitamin D: When someone takes too much vitamin D, the body absorbs more calcium than it can handle. This excess calcium can circulate in the bloodstream and deposit in soft tissues, such as the arteries and kidneys. Early signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, constipation, fatigue and increased thirst or urination. If not addressed, it can cause serious heart and kidney complications.
Calcium: Popping calcium pills, on the other hand, without checking vitamin D and magnesium levels, can lead to soft tissue calcification, causing calcium stones to deposit in the joints or internal organs.
Vitamin E – Taking vitamin E at high doses (400 IUs) increases oxidative stress instead of decreasing it, which can lead to increased inflammation.
Vitamin A – Taking Vitamin A more than 10 K IU for extended periods can cause hypervitaminosis, aka Vitamin A toxicity, which can decrease life span.
Iron – Taking iron supplements without monitoring iron levels can lead to hemochromatosis (iron overload), which can damage internal organs.
Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis CDOC Center for Diabetes added that dietary supplements are available in pure forms and mixed together to form multi-vitamins that include few to 30 or more vitamins and minerals together. But remember, a patient should be guided by a doctor or nutritionist.
“When food absorption is decreased in the intestine, several vitamins become deficient. Patients who have lost a lot of weight because of cancer, or liver disease, or those with fragile bones and thin muscles require vitamin and protein supplements. Iron supplements are needed in several conditions: heavy periods in women, intestinal ulcers, worm infestations and so on,” he told indianexpress.com.
The crux of the matter is that you do not need vitamins and minerals if you are without any disease. According to him, exercising regularly and taking a nutritious diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, should suffice.
“Enough vitamins/minerals can be acquired from naturally occurring and edible sources. For example, Vitamin D from sunshine exposure, calcium from milk, curds, cheese and so on, Vitamin B12 from liver and seafood and protein can be sourced from non-vegetarian sources, soybean, milk, nuts, Bengal gram, lentils and flaxseeds,” he further pointed out.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.