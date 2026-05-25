Morning vs. afternoon sun: When is the best time for Indians to get Vitamin D?

Should you soak in early morning sunlight or peak afternoon sun for better vitamin D absorption? We asked an expert about this, who affirmed that early morning sunlight is considered safer and more beneficial, especially in a country like India, where afternoon temperatures and UV intensity can become extremely harsh. “Exposure between around 7 and 10 am usually provides a good balance of enough sunlight to support vitamin D production while reducing the risk of heat stress, dehydration, tanning, and skin damage,” said Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Midday sunlight, especially between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm, contains stronger UVB rays, which are effective for vitamin D synthesis. “However, prolonged exposure during these hours can also increase the risk of sunburn, premature skin ageing, heat exhaustion, and pigmentation, particularly during Indian summers,” contended Dr Mule.

Notably, UVB radiation is strongest around noon, so the body may produce vitamin D more efficiently then. “But efficiency should not be confused with safety,” said Dr Mule.

For many Indians, especially in hot and humid cities, standing in direct afternoon sun for long periods is neither practical nor advisable. “Even short exposure during peak heat can sometimes trigger headaches, dehydration, or heat-related illness in vulnerable individuals,” he said.

The smarter approach is moderate, regular exposure rather than intense exposure.

Keep drinking water (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Keep drinking water (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How much sunlight exposure is usually enough?

For most healthy adults, about 15–30 minutes of sunlight exposure on the face, arms, or legs several times a week is generally adequate, though this varies depending on skin tone, age, clothing, season, and existing vitamin D levels. People with darker skin tones may require slightly longer exposure because melanin reduces vitamin D synthesis, he said.

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However, sunlight alone may not correct severe vitamin D deficiency. “In such cases, dietary changes or supplements may still be needed after medical evaluation,” said Dr Mule.

What is the healthiest way to take sunlight in India?

The ideal approach is brief, consistent exposure during relatively cooler parts of the day preferably morning sunlight. “Walking outdoors, light exercise, or even sitting in natural sunlight for some time can help,” said Dr Mule.

At the same time, people should avoid prolonged exposure during extreme afternoon heat, stay hydrated, and use sun protection if outdoors for extended periods. “Sunlight is beneficial, but like most things in health, moderation matters more than extremes.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.