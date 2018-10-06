Vitamin D supplements don’t boost bone health, study suggests

Vitamin D supplements do nothing to improve bone mineral density or prevent fractures in adults, according to a recent study that advises health professionals to stop recommending the supplements to most patients and also challenges the long-standing view about Vitamin D benefitting bone health.
The latest research, published in the Lancet Diabetes And Endocrinology, analyzed data from 81 trials, involving more than 53000 people, that tried to establish if over-the-counter supplements help in fractures, falls and bone density at all.
The new analysis published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal was led by the leading experts on vitamin D Profs Mark Bolland and Andrew Grey from the University of Auckland in New Zealand and Prof Alison Avenell of Aberdeen University.
