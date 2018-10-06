Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Vitamin D supplements don’t boost bone health, study suggests

The latest research, published in the Lancet Diabetes And Endocrinology, analyzed data from 81 trials, involving more than 53000 people, that tried to establish if over-the-counter supplements help in fractures, falls and bone density at all. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 6, 2018 9:40:44 pm
vitamin D, Vitamin D deficiency, vitamin D effect on bone health, vitamin D does not help bone health, Lancet Diabetes And Endocrinology, latest research on vitamin D, indian express, indian express news Latest findings suggest Vitamin D does not help in improving bone health. (Source: File Photo)

Vitamin D supplements do nothing to improve bone mineral density or prevent fractures in adults, according to a recent study that advises health professionals to stop recommending the supplements to most patients and also challenges the long-standing view about Vitamin D benefitting bone health.

The new analysis published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal was led by the leading experts on vitamin D Profs Mark Bolland and Andrew Grey from the University of Auckland in New Zealand and Prof Alison Avenell of Aberdeen University.

Lead author of the study and associate professor at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, Dr. Mark J. Bolland said, “Our meta-analysis finds that vitamin D does not prevent fractures, falls or improve bone mineral density, whether at high or low dose”.
As these new findings related to Vitamin D have surfaced up, we are forced to wonder if Vitamin D supplements work at all.
So what do the findings suggest? The team concluded that vitamin D neither prevents fractures nor it would have a substantial effect on bone mineral density, thereby concluding that “clinical guidelines should be changed to reflect these findings.”
But the research also concludes the benefits of the supplement cannot be rejected in totality –  it has been observed that Vitamin D helps in preventing rare conditions such as rickets and osteomalacia in high-risk groups, which can occur after a prolonged lack of exposure to sunshine.

