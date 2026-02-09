Not a magic pill: Why vitamin D is a valuable (but not instant) tool for muscle growth

Vitamin D is often celebrated for its role in bone health and immunity, but experts suggest it could also play a role in muscle growth and strength. The question gaining traction — especially among fitness enthusiasts — is whether vitamin D can help build muscle faster. The answer isn’t black and white, but science does support its potential benefits, said Dr Vishal Shinde, consultant orthopaedics and joint replacement, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central

Vitamin D functions like a hormone in the body and has receptors in muscle tissue. “It plays a crucial role in muscle contraction, protein synthesis, and overall function. Several studies have shown that individuals with adequate vitamin D levels tend to have better muscle strength, performance, and recovery rates than those who are deficient,” said Dr Shinde.

For individuals with low vitamin D levels, supplementing with the nutrient may help improve muscle mass and strength over time, particularly in older adults or those with limited sun exposure, as noted by Dr. Shinde. “A deficiency can lead to muscle weakness, fatigue, and slower recovery, which in turn can hinder your fitness progress,” said Dr Shinde.

Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant in orthopaedics at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, concurred and stated that it can help the body absorb calcium more efficiently, which is essential for strong bones and muscles. “Vitamin D also supports your muscle functions by helping the muscles contract properly. Some studies have reported that individuals with low vitamin D levels are more likely to experience muscle weakness and fatigue more easily. This is why ensuring that your body has sufficient levels of vitamin D can help improve your energy levels and overall strength. This can help you perform better in exercises, which could further help in building muscles,” said Dr Khatri.

Is there a connection? Let's find out

However, this doesn’t mean taking high doses will magically bulk you up. “It’s more about enabling your muscles to perform at their best when paired with regular training and proper nutrition,” said Dr Shinde.

Several factors collectively contribute to muscle gain. Focus more on adopting a healthier lifestyle that includes eating well-balanced foods, avoiding processed or junk foods, exercising regularly, and also taking enough rest, said Dr Khatri.

What to note?

Note that excessive vitamin D intake can be harmful to the body. The key is to maintain a healthy balance, as noted by Dr Khatri.

Getting your vitamin D levels checked can be helpful. Do not take vitamin D supplements without consulting your doctor. While vitamin D supports muscle health, it does not make a difference if you are deficient.

Natural sources include sunlight, fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods. If you’re deficient, your doctor might suggest a supplement to bring levels up to the optimal range, said Dr Shinde.

So, while vitamin D alone won’t turn you into a bodybuilder, maintaining healthy levels can support muscle growth and enhance performance, experts urge. Think of it as a foundational nutrient — not a shortcut, but a valuable ally in your fitness journey, said Dr Shinde.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.