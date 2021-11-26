How sun exposure in the morning and evening at these times can do wonders to your health

Most of us associate sunlight with the production of vitamin D in the body. But exposure to natural light every day, at a particular time, helps with much more than that. So, if you plan to spend the winters tucked inside your bed, you may want to reconsider.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar mentioned why daily sun exposure is necessary. “Vitamin D is an immune and energy-boosting hormone which has a profound effect on our health,” she said in an Instagram post.

Here are some facts you need to know

*UVA present in sunlight increases nitric oxide — a vasodilator — that improves blood flow and oxygenation, and lowers respiratory rate and blood glucose levels.

*The red visible spectrum, which is always present during the day, touches on mitochondria function that increases energy and overall health.

*Natural light also helps make neurotransmitters — serotonin, melatonin and dopamine — which are critical for mental health, including managing anxiety, depression etc.

*Blue light stimulates us and keeps us awake. It also contributes to seasonal affective disorder and depression due to its hormone-producing capabilities.

*Being outdoors has shown to improve sleep quality and fine-tune our daily circadian rhythm as we make melatonin (sleep hormone) from daylight.

However, she also suggested that one should not go overboard. “I’m not advising to recklessly go overboard with direct sunlight and start burning,” she added.

How to do it?

*Tweak your day; be mindful to get more natural light (not just direct sunlight), by training outside instead of in the gym.

*Take a walk, get outside.

*”Remember, natural daylight is so much more than vitamin D. So don’t think supplementing with vitamin D on its own will fix your health issues (but it will help),” she mentioned.

As per Dr Bhavsar, 25-30 minutes of sun exposure in morning {right after sunrise and before 8 am} and evening (at the time of sunset) can do wonders to your health.

