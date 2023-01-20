Do vitamin-C rich foods help detox the body after a festive season binge?

That vitamin C-rich foods come loaded with health benefits — from helping the body make collagen to strengthening immunity and keeping certain chronic diseases at bay — is a well-known fact. But, do these foods also help naturally clean the body, as claimed by fitness coach Saloni A on Instagram? Taking to the social media platform, she stressed that citrus fruits, especially oranges, make for a good ‘detox‘ food for the body.

“The high content of vitamin C in citrus fruits makes them ideal for consumption after the unhealthy junk binging during the festive season as it promotes the natural cleansing process of the body,” she captioned the post. But is there any truth to this claim? We reached out to experts to find out.

“To my mind, this is nothing short of a hogwash. There is no such super food or no one particular group of vitamins or supplements that can help with so-called ‘detox’. Detox itself is misleading. Our body detoxes itself 365 days — the skin being the largest organ of detoxification,” Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, physician, who specialises in reversing obesity, type 2 diabetes, pcos and other lifestyle ailments, told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Shivdasani, what one needs “post festive indulgences “is to get back to a healthy routine that includes mindful eating. “Get rid of all the processed foods and sugar because that’s what indulgences during festivities is all about,” added Dr Shivdasani.

Agreeing, Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Mumbai said that one should have natural foods to aid digestion and also feel satiated. Some of these foods include blackcurrants, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and broccoli, etc. “Try to avoid junk, spicy, oily, and canned food. Do not have colas, sodas, or even sweets once you start to follow a good diet plan after the festivities,” said Dr Patel.

Other tips that can help

Here are some tips from Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting and sports physiotherapist, Dr Richa’s KINESIS Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune

*Keep hydrating enough by sipping on healthy juices throughout the day. You can also eat cut fruits to satiate your sweet cravings.

*Eat your favourite food during festivals but also make time for your workout, even if for 30 minutes, to stay on track.

*”Make sure you get enough sleep. One of the most important factors,” she told indianexpress.com.

*Keep snacking on healthy items like energy bars, dry fruits, fruits etc. “This will help you come back to your routine. Try practising these habits to be fit and healthy,” she added.

