Vitamin C-rich drinks that can enhance your skin health (recipes inside)

Vitamin C is essential for a glowing skin as it has antioxidant properties. If you are a beauty freak, then you probably know this by now. But if not, then it’s never too late to start taking care of your skin. There are number of ways to include this essential vitamin to your diet but you can easily add them to your homemade drinks. Talk about killing two birds with one stone.

Peach Cooler

This winter fruit roughly contains 19% of vitamin C and is easily available in hilly areas.

Ingredients

300g — Peach (chopped)

100ml — Sugar syrup

5ml — Dry vermouth

Method

* Freeze peach halves and sugar syrup overnight. Add the frozen ingredients along with dry vermouth into a container.

* Blend until it becomes smooth. Do not add any ice cubes or water as it will take away the texture and flavour of the drink.

* Serve the drink immediately with a slice of peach and mint leaves on top.

Pineapple Ginger Lemonade

Pineapple and ginger are two fruits that are loaded with vitamin C. While ginger is great for your skin and is rich in antioxidants, pineapple is incredibly rich in vitamin C with around 79 per cent vitamin content.

Ingredients

850g — Pineapple (chopped)

2 pieces — Lemon (juice)

1 inch — Ginger (grated)

¼ cup — Mint leaves

4 cups — Water

Ice cubes as needed

Method

* Add pineapple pieces along with the syrup, mint leaves, ginger, and lemon juice into a blender.

* Blend it well for 30-40 seconds. Add sugar, if needed.

* Transfer the blended pineapple lemon mixture into a pitcher.

* Add water and mix it well.

* Take serving glasses and put ice cubes into it. Pour the drink and serve.

Lemonade

One raw lemon including its peel, provides 83 mg of vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Ginger juice

¼ tsp – Salt

4-6 tsp – Sugar

5-6 – Ice cubes

Few sprigs – Fresh mint leaves

Method:

* Blend everything (except mint leaves) together for about 10-15 seconds or until the sugar completely dissolves.

* Pour into a glass and top with mint leaves. You can try garnishing with crushed mint leaves as well.

Kiwi

Kiwi is one of the best sources of vitamin C out there. While making sure you load up on some much-needed nutrients for healthy skin, here is one delicious recipe that you can try.

Ingredients

1 — Sliced kiwi

1/2 cup — water

2 tsp — sugar

1 tsp — lemon juice

Ice

Method

*Peel the kiwis, slice them and then add those chunks in a gallon-sized baggie and place in the freezer for about 2 hours.

*Mix water and sugar together in a small cup until the sugar completely dissolves.

*Pour the sugar mixture into the bag, then reseal.

*Smash the bag content and pour twice as much water on it. Your slush is ready to quench your thirst.