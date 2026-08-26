‘80 per cent of vegetarians are deficient’: Nutritionist recommends this salty British staple for B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency remains widespread, particularly in countries like India, where many people follow vegetarian diets. B12 is found mostly in animal-based foods such as meat, fish, poultry and eggs. Therefore, vegetarians often struggle to meet their daily requirements through food alone. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, also a certified national diabetes educator, suggested one simple addition for vegetarians to consider: Marmite.

In an Instagram video, she said, “Sure, Marmite has a peckish taste, but if you adapt to it, this can give you plenty of benefits. You can eat it on bread or add it to soups or dressings.” She also notes the scale of the issue, stating, “80 per cent of vegetarians are actually deficient in vitamin B12, and that is why they are more prone to having neurological issues, muscle cramps, memory loss and actually so many other complications (sic).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Marmite is a British savoury spread made from yeast extract, a by-product of beer brewing. Thick, dark and intensely salty, it is known for its strong umami taste. Despite its bold flavour, it is low in fat, contains no added sugar and is rich in B vitamins, including vitamin B12. Deepsikha highlights its nutrient profile, explaining, “Marmite is very rich in B vitamins like B12, riboflavin, niacin and folate and eating this can actually avoid all the symptoms of low B12 vitamins. That can save you from so many more complications and problems ahead in future.”

While this suggestion may sound simple, questions remain about how effective Marmite really is for preventing deficiency, how much is needed, and whether it can replace supplements or fortified foods.

How effective are foods like Marmite at helping vegetarians meet their vitamin B12 needs?

Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Fortified foods like Marmite can help support vitamin B12 intake for vegetarians, particularly when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet. Since vitamin B12 is naturally found almost exclusively in animal-based foods, fortified products provide an accessible alternative source. However, relying on a single fortified food alone may not consistently meet daily requirements, especially if portion sizes are small or intake is irregular.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit)

For many vegetarians, Joshi states, fortified foods can contribute to maintaining adequate B12 levels, but individuals with low baseline levels, poor absorption, or increased nutritional needs may still require supplementation. The key is consistency and monitoring rather than assuming one food can fully prevent deficiency.

Early signs of vitamin B12 deficiency that vegetarians should watch for

Early symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency are often subtle and can be mistaken for general fatigue or stress. “Common warning signs include persistent tiredness, weakness, pale skin, tingling sensations in the hands and feet, memory difficulties, and reduced concentration. Some individuals may also experience mood changes or shortness of breath during mild activity,” notes Joshi.

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Vegetarians, particularly those who have followed the diet long term, should consider testing their vitamin B12 levels once every 12 months. Joshi mentions that those with previous deficiencies or symptoms may benefit from more frequent monitoring as advised by a healthcare professional.

Most reliable vegetarian sources for maintaining healthy B12 levels over the long term

The most reliable long-term strategy for vegetarians is a combination of fortified foods and, when necessary, vitamin B12 supplementation. “Common fortified options include plant-based milk, breakfast cereals, nutritional yeast, and fortified spreads. Including these foods regularly in daily meals can significantly improve intake consistency,” explains Joshi.

She adds that vitamin B12 supplements remain the most dependable method to maintain optimal levels, particularly for strict vegetarians and vegans. “A low-dose daily supplement or a weekly higher-dose supplement is typically sufficient for prevention in healthy adults.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.