Visual Snow Syndrome: Why you see tiny dots across your field of vision

Imagine looking at the world and seeing tiny flickering dots across your entire field of vision, almost like the static on an old television screen. The dots remain visible even when you look away, and the experience may be accompanied by sensitivity to light, difficulty seeing at night or lingering images after looking at an object.

This is what people with visual snow syndrome may experience. Although the symptoms can resemble an eye problem, the condition is believed to involve how the brain processes visual information.

According to Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, visual snow syndrome causes persistent, static-like dots across a person’s field of vision. It is different from ordinary eye floaters or the temporary visual disturbances associated with migraine aura.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What are the symptoms of visual snow syndrome?

“Unlike ordinary floaters, which usually appear as spots or threads that drift across the field of vision, the static associated with visual snow is persistent,” Dr Goyal tells indianexpress.com

Other symptoms associated with visual snow syndrome include:

* Light sensitivity: Bright lights may feel uncomfortable or overwhelming.

* Difficulty seeing at night: A person may struggle with vision in low-light conditions.

* Afterimages: Images may linger briefly after looking away from an object.

* Other visual disturbances: Some people experience additional visual phenomena alongside the persistent static.

Visual snow syndrome can also occur in people who experience migraines, with or without aura. However, having migraines does not automatically mean a person has visual snow syndrome.

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How is visual snow syndrome different from eye floaters and migraine aura?

Eye floaters often appear as spots, squiggly lines, or thread-like shapes that move with eye movements and are associated with changes in the vitreous, the gel-like substance inside the eye, explains Dr Goyal. Migraine aura typically causes temporary visual symptoms, including flashing lights, zigzag patterns, or blind spots. These symptoms generally develop over minutes and resolve within about an hour, although individual experiences can vary.

Visual snow syndrome, on the other hand, involves persistent static-like dots across the visual field. The visual disturbance is typically continuous rather than occurring in brief episodes.

“The static may remain noticeable even when the eyes are closed,” says Dr Goyal. However, this symptom alone does not establish a diagnosis.

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What is visual snow syndrome (Photo: Magnific) What is visual snow syndrome (Photo: Magnific)

What causes visual snow syndrome?

“It is not merely an eye problem; the underlying mechanism appears to be related to how the brain processes visual information,” says Dr Goyal.

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This may explain why some people experience persistent visual static despite having normal results on a routine eye examination.

“Visual snow syndrome is also associated with migraine, with or without aura. However, the relationship is not fully understood, and not everyone with migraine experiences visual snow. The condition should not automatically be attributed to stress, anxiety or an eye disorder. A specialist needs to assess the symptoms and consider other possible explanations before making a diagnosis,” she explains.

How is visual snow syndrome diagnosed?

Dr Goyal explains that a routine eye examination may appear normal because the eyes themselves can be healthy, even when the person continues to perceive visual static.

For a diagnosis of visual snow syndrome, the characteristic static-like visual disturbance generally needs to persist continuously for at least three months. Other typical visual symptoms must also be present, and the symptoms should not be better explained by another condition.

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Depending on the presentation, an ophthalmologist, neurologist or neuro-ophthalmologist may recommend further investigations to exclude other causes. Not every person requires the same tests; the decision depends on the symptoms and examination findings.

Persistent visual disturbances should not be self-diagnosed. New symptoms, sudden changes in vision or symptoms that differ from a person’s usual pattern warrant medical evaluation.

Is there a treatment for visual snow syndrome?

“Treatment is directed towards lessening the impact of the symptoms and managing related conditions, such as migraine or anxiety,” says Dr Goyal.

Some people may find relief with certain medications or tinted lenses, but the results vary, and these approaches do not work for everyone. Treatment should be individualised by a specialist rather than started without medical advice.

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People who also experience migraines may benefit from appropriate migraine management. Similarly, if the symptoms cause distress or interfere with daily activities, discussing their impact with a healthcare professional can help identify suitable support strategies.

It is important to have realistic expectations: treatment may help manage the symptoms, but it cannot be guaranteed to eliminate the visual static completely.

At what age does visual snow syndrome usually begin?

Visual snow syndrome often begins during childhood or adolescence, although people may not recognise or report the symptoms until later. It is commonly noticed during the teenage years and twenties.

According to Dr Goyal, the age at which symptoms begin can vary, and people may seek medical advice only when the visual disturbances become more noticeable or interfere with daily life.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.