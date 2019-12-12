Visiting the gynaecologist? Here are some things to keep in mind

Trust your gynaecologist and cooperate with them. Remember, they are here to help you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Trust your gynaecologist and cooperate with them. Remember, they are here to help you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

So you have finally booked an appointment with your gynaecologist and are now stressing over it. This makes you take some hasty decisions which turn out to be counter-intuitive. Do not be that patient! Here are some dos and don’ts that you can follow so as to ensure a correct assessment of your health. Read on.

Don’t obsess about grooming

It is natural to be a bit self-conscious on your first visit, but grooming should be the least of your concern. Do not apologise for missing the salon appointment and having hair ‘down there’ and on your legs. Your doctor does not really care about it. They have many patients to attend to, and they do not want to spend time discussing your grooming techniques or lack thereof. Besides, they have seen it all. Just relax and let them do their job.

Don’t cancel appointments

Ideally, never cancel appointments. And do not do it just because you are on your period. So what if your menstrual cycle has coincided with your appointment? Your gynaecologist/obstetrician has seen more blood than you ever have. And it is okay. Besides, with newer techniques, doctors get accurate results. So, do not fret.

Do speak up

You are meeting your gynaecologist, not your therapist. Don’t make it difficult for them and yourself. Speak up, share your health woes, tell them everything. Do tell them if you have been self-medicating, and about the medicines you are currently on. You may think these things do not matter to gynaecologists, but they do. Nothing irks them more than a reticent patient. Remember, all they care about is your health.

Don’t ask the internet

The biggest pet peeve for any doctor would be to have a patient walk in with details of their own. The internet is not your friend, your doctor is. In fact, questions you ask online may reveal stressful answers that may not even have anything to do with your condition. Let your doctor run some tests and be the judge. Don’t worry unless you have something to worry about.

Don’t be on phone

Your doctor would expect you to be present during your health evaluation. They may have things to discuss with you. By being on call, you will not only be disrespectful to them, but also miss out on crucial details that actually matter. Keep your phone away and engage with the doctor. Ask them questions and cooperate with them.

Stay away from feminine hygiene products

If you think by using a hygiene product hours before the appointment will make you smell like daisies, you are wrong. Gynecologists do not always recommend vaginal washes because they can wash away the natural bacteria and increase your risk for infections.

