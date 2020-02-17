Vision screenings to benefit 50,000 underprivileged school children in UP

So far, the IVI has screened about 15,000 children in these districts. So far, the IVI has screened about 15,000 children in these districts.

As many as 50,000 underprivileged school children are likely to benefit from a new vision screening in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign titled ‘See Now’ is being organised by India Vision Institute (IVI) in Mathura, Etawah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Moradabad, Aligarh and Lucknow districts. It will help those children who are found to suffer from uncorrected refractive errors. They will also be given free spectacles.

So far, the IVI has screened about 15,000 children in these districts. According to a press release, the programme will benefit children, since those aged between seven years and 15 years in rural India are found to have refractive error as the main cause of visual impairment. A pair of corrective glasses will, therefore, significantly help them in their education and development.

The pilot phase of the ‘See Now’ campaign in 2019 covered five districts in UP, and screened over 9,000 people. The second phase between February 1 and March 15, 2020, will cover over 30 districts in UP, aiming to screen 4,00,000 people. IVI CEO Vinod Daniel commented, “See Now offers a great opportunity for IVI to be a partner to vision-screen children for correcting refractive error. The screenings are able to reach out to children in schools hitherto un-reached. These children will be able to see and read better and can hope to look forward to a better future.”

The Fred Hollows Foundation is an international development organisation working in more than 25 countries. It’s helping train and empower local eye doctors, nurses and health workers to create a sustainable system of care in the communities and is also a part of the campaign launched by ambassador Amitabh Bachchan.

Its deputy CEO Nick Martin said he was delighted to be able to take the campaign to its next phase and expand its coverage across the state. “Dealing with refractive errors is one of our current priorities and we are delighted to partner with India Vision Institute in this phase to address this specific issue,” he remarked.

