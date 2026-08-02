Why Vishal Dadlani turned vegetarian at 19 after eating only meat for years: ‘3 meals a day’

Composer and singer Vishal Dadlani used to be a hardcore non-vegetarian. But three decades ago, something changed, and he turned over a new leaf overnight, choosing to switch to a plant-based diet for the rest of his life. Speaking to the Humans of Bombay podcast, Dadlani recalled what led him to this transition:

“I turned vegetarian 30 years ago. When I was 19 or so… because at that time, 3 meals a day, I used to only eat meat. I don’t like anything controlling me. So I gave up smoking for the same reason. I got annoyed with myself. I was smoking 40 cigarettes a day. Then I put them down one day. Neither the meat eating, nor the smoking. It has to become a point of ego, if you want to quit something. You have to be bigger than that thing,” he shared with the host.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Challenges in giving up meat

CV Aishwarya, a clinical nutritionist and lecturer at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, told indianexpress.com that transitioning to a vegetarian diet while following a non-vegetarian diet for years can be challenging. “Sudden elimination of meat without appropriate substitutes may lead to nutritional deficiencies, particularly in iron, vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, and high-quality protein,” she shared.

To ensure nutritional adequacy, she suggested replacing meat with plant-based protein sources such as legumes, tofu, tempeh, paneer, and quinoa.

“For maintaining iron levels, green leafy vegetables should be paired with vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, or bell peppers to enhance iron absorption. And to meet vitamin B12 requirements, which are otherwise difficult to obtain from plant sources, one can opt for fortified cereals, dairy products (if lacto-vegetarian), or nutritional yeast,” she elaborated.

According to her, one of the biggest obstacles is getting over the taste and texture of meat.

“Craving for meat-based textures and umami flavour is a common hurdle for individuals transitioning to a vegetarian diet. These cravings are often intensified by the sudden absence of familiar sensory experiences associated with meat-based meals,” she said. In fact, stress and emotional triggers can lead to unintentional relapse into meat consumption, especially when food is used as a coping mechanism.

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Aishwarya also shared that frequently reported challenges for people trying to transition to vegetarianism include social pressure, where family or peer expectations influence food choices, and meal monotony, which can reduce motivation to stick to a vegetarian plan.

“The concept of food neophobia says that maintaining familiar tastes and textures makes dietary transitions smoother,” said Aishwarya, adding that this can be achieved by adapting traditional dishes—for example, soya chunks can be used instead of mutton in biryani, mushroom or paneer butter masala can replace chicken-based versions, and raw jackfruit or banana stem can serve as hearty meat alternatives in regional recipes.

She believes these thoughtful substitutions not only help in maintaining nutritional balance but also reduce resistance from family members by retaining the cultural and culinary essence of meals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.