Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'

"I don’t eat this way because it’s trending or because someone else said it’s healthy. I eat this way because my body responds well to it," Ryan Fernando said.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 1, 2026
ryan fernando lunchWhat does Ryan Fernando have for lunch? (Source: Instagram/@nutrition_coach)
Ryan Fernando, the man behind Virat Kohli’s sculpted physique, recently took to social media to share what his lunch looks like. Sharing that his food comes from home, the celebrity nutritionist elaborated what’s on his plate: “I have village rice, it’s a low glycemic index rice; sautéed cabbage which helps in my estradiol reduction. Next, there’s salmon. Some days it’s mackerel or bangda fried in garlic,” he shared in the video, adding, “My favourite is dal because I cannot eat my rice without dal. We put a lot of beans in that.”

Fernando then moved on to the next component of his meal: “My genetic test says I can develop autoimmune pancreatitis in old age, so cucumber helps protect the pancreas.” And finally, some red meat cooked with bell peppers for protein. “I did a heavy workout, so I’m trying to get at least 40 grams of protein with this meal,” he concluded.

According to him, the most important thing to understand is that it’s not about the ingredients but why they have found a place on his plate.

Stressing that the meal is designed around his own body, genetics, metabolism, and what he needs to function at his best, he said: “I don’t eat this way because it’s trending or because someone else said it’s healthy. I eat this way because my body responds well to it.”

According to him, most people eat lunch just to fill a gap between meetings or because “it’s time to eat.” But lunch is actually the meal that decides your energy, focus, hormones, digestion, and blood sugar for the rest of the day. “When that meal isn’t aligned with your body, you feel it later as fatigue, cravings, bloating, or inflammation,” he added.

ryan fernando lunch Eating according to your own body’s blueprint changes everything. (Source: Freepiki)

Decoding his meal

Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, helped us break down of Fernando’s meal:

Rice: Village rice has a lower glycemic index, which helps lower insulin spikes and blood sugar activity. It also has less amount of carbs that digest slowly and have a higher dietary fibre content and antioxidants.

Cabbage: Cooked cabbage is a great source of fibre content which adds bulk to stool, promoting regularity and reducing constipation. To add to that, some types of fibre in cabbage act as prebiotics, feeding the good bacteria in your gut. This can improve gut health and potentially boost your immune system.

Dal: Pulses are a rich source of protein, vitamins and minerals. They are high in fibre, and help to regulate blood sugar levels post meals.

Fish and red meat: Fish provide high-quality protein with very little fat, while red meat has higher fat content.

Cucumber: Despite being low in calories, cucumbers are a good source of vitamins K, C, potassium, and magnesium, along with antioxidants such as beta-carotene and flavonoids, which help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. Consuming foods rich in antioxidants is important for protecting cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic and autoimmune diseases.

Deepalakshmi added that post-workout, it is recommended to consume around 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to build and maintain muscle.

Food works best when it’s personal. What heals one body may stress another. That’s why eating according to your own body’s blueprint changes everything, she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

