‘Always take two steps back’: Virat Kohli opens up about ‘dealing with denial, feeling vulnerable’

Virat Kohli, who recently wowed his fans with his stupendous 45th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, opened up about dealing with denial, frustration, and being vulnerable. In a conversation with teammate Surya Kumar Yadav, the former Indian men’s cricket team captain said, “in my case, denial, frustration, was creeping in. I was very cranky and very snappy in my space. It was not fair to Anushka, and my close ones; it’s not fair to the people who support you. So, I had to take responsibility and put things in perspective. I was far off from my cricket. My attachments, my desire, had totally taken over. That’s when I realised that I can’t be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around; I have to accept it. I can’t be in denial.”

Talking about rediscovering his form during the Asia Cup in September 2022, after 1020 days of international century drought, Kohli told Yadav in a chat for BCCI.tv, “When I came back relaxed for the Asia Cup, I started enjoying the practice. I started enjoying training again. Which is how I have always played my cricket. What I will say is that if you feel a little bit of desperation, always take two steps back, rather than pushing more and more. Because then things will start to go away from you.”

By opening up about his vulnerabilities, Kohli has paved a way for many others to express their emotions and seek help to channelise them appropriately, say experts.

Drisha Dey, consultant psychologist, Kolkata described frustration as the feeling that occurs when “our path to a desire gets blocked and we feel like we cannot bypass the obstacle”. “The more such blockages pop up, the greater chances there are for us to get increasingly frustrated. Frustration can take over making the obstacle(s) overwhelming, which hinders our ability to resolve the issue,” she said.

Also Read | Expert shares simple dos and don’ts to take care of mental health

According to clinical psychologist Divya Ratan, understanding the issue and working on finding solutions should be the major focus. “Mostly, our thoughts about a situation cause more stress than the actual situation itself. We get overwhelmed by just thinking of consequences and scenarios. When we understand to separate both of these is when we can get over the stress and realise that there is a solution in the offing,” said Divya.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during a conversation after the first India-Sri Lanka ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. (BCCI/Twitter) Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during a conversation after the first India-Sri Lanka ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. (BCCI/Twitter)

According to clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber

If you experience frustration building up, here are some things you can do

Advertisement

– try and identify the source from which it stems.

– develop an understanding of what is in your control.

– break down the problem you see in front of you into small parts.

– try to focus on solving the problem. Embrace what you are feeling and direct your attention towards tackling the situation at hand

– ask yourself how important it is really or how much does it really impact your life to get a perspective on things and prevent yourself from catastrophising the situation.

– talk about your experiences with your near and dear ones. Sharing can help you build a perspective or find other solutions as well.

– if you find yourself getting angry at people, choose to step away and come back to discuss when you are calmer.

– if the problems persist despite attempts to manage your thoughts and feelings, speak with an expert.

Also Read | Building a supportive environment for mental healthcare in India

Divya, too, listed a few measures that can help

*Listening to your mind n heart (what we actually want and what we settle for are very different)

*Journaling your thoughts and emotions go a long way

*Practice self-care, keep your mind and body happy and healthy

*Stop putting unnecessary pressure on yourself

*Live one day at a time

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!