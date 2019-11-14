Virat Kohli opens up about depression: Here are others who have spoken about mental health

Long considered a taboo, mental health and more specifically conditions like depression and anxiety are now beginning to be discussed openly. Taking a cue from fellow Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell‘s decision to take an “indefinite break” from the game to handle depression, Virat Kohli spoke recently about a low mental health “phase”.

Advertising

Referring to a low phase five years ago during a low-scoring tournament, Kohli told reporters at a press conference recently, “I have gone through a phase in my career. I had felt that it was the end of the world. I just didn’t know what to do and what to say to anyone, how to speak, how to communicate. To be honest, I couldn’t have said that I am not feeling great mentally and I need to get away from the game. Because you never know how that’s taken. You know when you get to the international stage, every player that’s in the squad needs that communication — that ability to speak out.”

He further added, “I think what Glenn (Maxwell) has done is remarkable. He set the right example for cricketers all over the world.”

According to the World Health Organization, depression is a significant contributor to the global burden of disease and affects people in all communities across the world. “It is estimated to affect 350 million people. The World Mental Health Survey conducted in 17 countries found that on average about 1 in 20 people reported having an episode of depression in the previous year. Depressive disorders often start at a young age; they reduce people’s functioning and often are recurring. For these reasons, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide in terms of total years lost due to disability. The demand for curbing depression and other mental health conditions is on the rise globally,” stated WHO’s 2012-paper titled ‘Depression: A Global Public Health Concern’.

Advertising

“When coke is poured into a glass, the soda tends to spill over; but if we let it settle down, you can pour some more. Similarly, when there is an emotional turmoil on the inside, a little tends to spill out. Sometimes it will be anger, or irritation, or sadness or frustration, or any emotion. So when there are mood swings, it is a sign that there are unsettled emotions and the only way to settle it is to let it out. Others are expected not to pass any judgement or comments or opinions. Instead, asking what they need to feel better is a great way to show your support,” suggests psychologist Niharika Mehta, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital.

In the recent past, several celebrities have opened up about mental health. They have bravely accepted living with issues ranging from anxiety to depression.

In 2017, actor Deepika Padukone recalled her experience and said, “Two years back, my family had come to see me. They were about to leave and I was all alone in my bedroom, curled up. My mother walked in and asked if everything was okay, I said yes. She asked again if it was work or something else that was bothering me, I said no. She asked me so many times that I felt myself choking and I broke into tears….I want to tell my mother that if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here. Thank you for being with me all through the way. Thank you to my sister, my father and friends who supported me immensely.”

Today, she is an ardent supporter of mental health issues and has also founded ‘The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation’ to reduce stigma and raise awareness about depression.

In 2017, The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor Anushka Sharma also confessed that she suffered from anxiety.

“I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it. There is nothing shameful about it or something to hide. If you had constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple. I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this,” Anushka Sharma said.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh mentioned that he was suffering from a condition called bipolar disorder. The singer, who is known for his songs like Dheere Dheere and Angrezi Beat, made a comeback in Bollywood after an 18-month long battle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

In September 2019, Shraddha Kapoor came out about facing anxiety issues for six long years. “You need to embrace anxiety and approach it with lots of love,” she said in a social media post. The 32-year old actor said that after the release of Aashiqui 2 in 2013, she experienced pain, which did not have any physiological diagnosis.