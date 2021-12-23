‘We do drink alkaline water at home’: Virat Kohli answers ‘his most searched questions’

Alkaline water has caught the fancy of many celebrities in the recent past. The latest one to talk about it is ace cricketer Virat Kohli. In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Kohli shared that he too drinks alkaline water at home.

“I have tried black water a few times but I don’t drink it regularly. But we do drink alkaline water at home,” he said in the video.

Not just Virat, actors Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Shruti Haasan, and even filmmaker Karan Johar swear by alkaline, or black water owing to its health benefits.

For the uninitiated, alkaline water is said to help fight free radicals as it is rich in antioxidants. With a pH value of 8-10, as against regular water which has pH of 6.5 to 7.5, alkaline water is said to be more beneficial for health.

Drinking alkaline water regularly can improve the performance of your circulatory system, said Dr Suresh Sisodia, Sr. Vice President, Havells India Ltd, in an earlier interaction. As per Dr Sisidia, it alters the quality of blood in such a way that more oxygen is carried to vital organs. All benefits of alkaline water work in tandem to make the immune system stronger in order to fight foreign pathogens and infections.

In recent years, there have been quite a few studies that highlight the benefits of drinking alkaline water. According to one published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, alkaline water provides higher longevity in terms of deceleration in ageing as it increases survival functions. It is said that alkaline water removes toxicity in the body, and is easily absorbed by the body.

“Due to its basic nature, alkaline water neutralises the acidic content in the bloodstream, lowers the Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP) resulting in the antioxidant nature of water while introducing a variety of natural minerals to regular drinking water. Drinking alkaline water has umpteen number of health benefits such as supporting digestion and assimilation, strengthening of bones, weight reduction, better hydration for skin and body alongside other benefits such as anti-ageing and detoxifying properties, etc”, added Dr Sisodia.

Additionally, he also answered some other questions:

*Does he own a private jet? “No, I don’t have a private jet,” he said.

*Was he good in studies? “I was but I wasn’t a topper or anything,” he shared.

*Can he speak Punjabi? “Yes, I can. I listen to Punjabi songs, I speak Punjabi. I am Punjabi,” chuckled Kohli.

