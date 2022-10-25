scorecardresearch
Keep viral infections at bay with this ‘Ayurvedic nuskha’

cold, flu remediesTry home remedies to alleviate cough and cold. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people come down with a fever, and also experience cold, cough, burning in the eyes, and even body aches during season change. “This is due to the drastic fluctuation in temperature and humidity, which happens during seasonal changes. These changes lower the body’s immunity and make it susceptible to bacterial and viral attack,” Dr Rachna Agarwal, a nutritionist, told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction.

While extreme cases need emergency medical care, there are many simple home remedies that can prove to be immensely handy in cases that can be treated at home. So, if you have been sniffling and sneezing, here’s a super effective remedy from dietitian Akanksha J Sharda.

“I recently got viral fever. But how did I recover soon? I used grandma’s secret: ginger and tulsi,” she captioned her Instagram post as she shared the remedy in detail.

How to use?

*Put a few tulsi leaves in water, and add grated ginger. Boil the mixture.
*Strain. Drink the water with a dash of honey.

Why is it good for you?

*Tulsi is best known for fighting seasonal infections.
*It is effective for curing cough, cold, and mild fever.
*This drink is also helpful for boosting your stamina.
*It makes your digestive system healthier.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, too, hailed the properties of both these Indian herbs in a post on Instagram.

Ginger is packed with “gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” according to Batra. Besides, she said that ginger also “improves assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body’s tissues” which can help in keeping flu and cold at bay.

 

Tulsi is regarded as a holy herb which helps relieve stress, and boost energy levels. With its “antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties”, it can do wonders for our body, Batra wrote.

However, Deepti Khatuja, Head Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon warned against going overboard with use of ingredients like ginger. “Though it has antioxidants, it can also lead to digestive issues. It is better to consume the concoction once a day, coupled with a balanced diet and physical activity, to ensure you stay away from seasonal infections,” she told indianexpress.com.

