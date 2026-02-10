‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor’s multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body

Vinod Khanna’s wife recently revealed how his health deteriorated, bringing attention to how long-term lifestyle habits and cancer risks can intersect in complex ways. The late actor and politician, who passed away in 2017 after battling bladder cancer, had earlier faced another major diagnosis that was not widely known at the time.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, his second wife, Kavita Khanna, spoke in detail about the couple’s private journey through his illness. Looking back at the early 2000s, Kavita recalled, “It was 2001 when Vinod had a diagnosis of lung cancer. He’d gone for his annual checkup, and they saw patches in the lungs. He’d smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day. We went to the leading MRI specialists of Mumbai, and they all said it was lung cancer,” adding that doctors recommended removing half of his lung. She also described how they sought multiple opinions and explored different approaches before moving ahead with treatment decisions, including consulting specialists and considering whether surgery could be delayed briefly.

Kavita shared a series of events that followed, including periods of travel and alternative therapies, and claimed that later scans did not show evidence of lung cancer. Recounting that phase, she said, “Later, we went to Germany. One evening, Vinod got this terrible pain somewhere around his shoulder. He was just lying in pain for two days. Then Gurudev came to see how he was, and then suggested we get an X-ray done. There was no broken rib, but the important thing was that there was no cancer. Unbelievable! We came back via London, they saw all the reports, and couldn’t accept that there’s been a complete cure. They just thought reports got mixed up in India. No lung cancer came back (sic),” she recalled.

Years later, Vinod Khanna was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Kavita explained, “The prognosis was that if he did everything that allopathy had to offer, there was a 25% chance he’d be alive after two years. Vinod then called Gurudev and said, ‘I’ve lived a full life. And if my time to go has come, I’m ready to go. But I don’t want to torture my body.’ So, Gurudev asked him to come to the ashram and do the panchkarma. In two years from when he was first diagnosed, the cancer was gone. We did the scans in America, and it was gone”. She also mentioned that after this phase, he was advised to stop drinking alcohol and that “he was still in very good health when it started declining. He finally died of bladder cancer”.

How long-term tobacco use affects the body in ways that can lead to multiple cancers over time

Dr Srinath, senior oncologist and founder at Asha Hospitals and Research Centre, tells indianexpress.com, “Long-term tobacco exposure introduces thousands of harmful chemicals into the body, many of which are known carcinogens. These substances damage DNA and interfere with normal cell repair mechanisms. Over time, repeated exposure increases the likelihood of abnormal cell growth in multiple organs. While the lungs are directly exposed to smoke, cancer-causing chemicals also enter the bloodstream and are filtered by organs such as the bladder, which explains the elevated risk of bladder cancer among smokers.”

He adds that people with a history of smoking should be alert to persistent cough, coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss, chest pain, breathlessness, blood in urine, frequent urination, or unexplained fatigue. “These symptoms do not always indicate cancer, but they should never be ignored, especially in long-term smokers. Early evaluation significantly improves outcomes.”

Combining conventional treatment, lifestyle changes, and complementary or spiritual practices after a cancer diagnosis

Dr Srinath notes, “It is natural for patients to seek emotional, physical, and spiritual support after a cancer diagnosis. Lifestyle improvements such as quitting smoking, balanced nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and psychological support can meaningfully improve quality of life and treatment tolerance.”

However, complementary practices should never replace scientifically proven treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapy when these are recommended. “Patients should openly discuss any alternative or complementary therapies with their oncology team to avoid harmful interactions or delays in treatment. Integrative care works best when supportive practices are used alongside, not instead of, evidence-based medical treatment,” concludes Dr Srinath.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.