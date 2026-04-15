Vikram Bhatt recalls health scare in Udaipur Central Jail, says he stopped eating oil, salt to tide over fever: ‘One particular night in Barrack Number 10’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, 57, recently recalled facing a health scare in Udaipur Central Jail, where he was lodged due to an alleged Rs 30 crore cheating and fraud case. Bhatt, who admitted to having “a serious autoimmune disorder called axial spondyloarthritis”, opened up about suffering from fever for nights together.

“It must have been three or four weeks since my incarceration in Udaipur Jail. It was the middle of January, and the cold was biting in a way only those who have spent a winter night in prison can truly understand. I remember one particular night in Barrack Number 10. There are no clocks in prison, so I do not know what time it was. But I remember waking up suddenly, shivering uncontrollably. My body felt as though it was on fire. It was obvious that I had a fever, though there was no way to measure it. Even with two blankets wrapped tightly around me, I was shaking as if I had no clothes on at all. The men who slept on either side of me woke up when they saw me trembling. Without saying much, they found two more blankets from somewhere and laid them over me. Even under four blankets, my body kept shaking. I swallowed a paracetamol tablet and hoped it was something that would pass,” he recollected in a detailed post on Facebook.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Bhatt, who came out in February 2026, after spending 71 days behind bars, went on to encapsulate his struggle with fever the following day, which had “worsened”. “I was burning up. We went to the prison hospital. The doctor had not arrived yet, and strangely, there was no thermometer to measure my temperature. They checked my blood oxygen saturation instead and told me everything was fine. I remember looking at the attendant and saying, “You must be joking. I’m shaking with fever, and you say I’m fine?” When the doctor arrived, I explained my condition to him. I suffer from a serious autoimmune disorder called axial spondyloarthritis, and in my case, a high fever can trigger severe complications. I told him clearly that I needed to be taken to a proper hospital. To his credit, he understood the seriousness of the situation and immediately wrote a note recommending that I be taken outside the prison for medical treatment.”

Vikram Bhatt on his ordeal (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Facebook) Vikram Bhatt on his ordeal (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Facebook)

However, he was “informed that the prison guards themselves could not escort me”. “And so I waited. I waited the entire day, but no one came. The next morning, my fever had reduced slightly, but my autoimmune condition had flared up, and the pain in my body was terrible. I was told that I would be taken to the hospital by the afternoon. By afternoon, the fever returned. By evening, I was told that a very important dignitary was visiting the city, and all the police were busy with security. There was no one available to take me. The fever stayed with me the entire night.”

Vikram Bhatt wrote a note (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Facebook) Vikram Bhatt wrote a note (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Facebook)

Emphasising that he felt he “might die there” as no help came for “more than forty-eight hours of high fever without proper treatment”, he then “decided to stop eating oil and salt completely and drank as much water as I could to keep myself hydrated”.

Let’s understand all about the condition (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Let’s understand all about the condition (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

He also went on to share that he decided to pray. “And slowly something began to change. My fever started reducing. Gradually, the pain began to ease. Day by day, I felt my strength returning. One morning I looked again at the Devi’s painting and said quietly, “Thank you for giving me my life.”

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By the time policemen came 15 days later to take him to the hospital, he recovered. “And that is why, when people say there is no God, I simply smile. Because some miracles are only visible to the person who needed them.”

Taking a cue from his revelation, let’s understand all about autoimmune conditions, fever and giving up salt, oil and how staying hydrated helps.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane said axial spondyloarthritis is a long-term autoimmune condition that mainly affects the spine and sacroiliac joints. “It causes ongoing inflammation, pain, and stiffness. In these cases, the immune system is already overactive, and a high fever, which often indicates infection or systemic inflammation, can worsen symptoms or even lead to complications. That’s why it’s crucial to seek medical help whenever a patient with an autoimmune disorder has a lasting fever,” he explained.

Vikram Bhatt on how he managed the flareup (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Facebook) Vikram Bhatt on how he managed the flareup (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Facebook)

Basic actions like staying well-hydrated can help the body during illness by regulating temperature and keeping overall balance.

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“However, cutting out salt or oil completely does not treat fever or autoimmune activity directly. In fact, salt is necessary for keeping electrolyte balance, especially when the body might lose fluids during a fever. Light, easy-to-digest foods and proper hydration are usually recommended, but severe dietary restrictions cannot replace medical care,” said Dr Mule.

The body may heal over time, depending on what causes the fever. “However, it’s essential to know that autoimmune conditions need close attention. Supportive practices can be beneficial, but they should always accompany proper medical advice and timely treatment.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.