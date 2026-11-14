Vidyut Jammwal warns against cutting out carbs: ‘Your brain is not functioning at its peak’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Vidyut Jammwal’s weight-loss philosophy goes beyond restrictive diets and fitness fads. The Bollywood actor believes a balanced diet must include a healthy amount of carbs, as they are essential for brain health and function.
Speaking to Tata Play Fitness, the Street Fighter actor opened up about the perils of cutting out carbs:
“When I read people’s interviews and hear them say that ‘I’ve reduced salt, I’ve reduced the intake of water’, ‘I’ve stopped eating carbs, I’m on a diet’…first things first, carbohydrates are food for the brain. If you are not eating carbohydrates, your brain is not functioning at its peak. So, I personally believe: do not listen to what people tell you.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Carbs on diet: yay or nay?
“Carbohydrates often get a bad rap, but they’re actually an essential part of a balanced diet. They provide our bodies with readily available energy to power us through the day, from that morning jog to that afternoon brainwave,” says G Sushma, clinical dietician, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
However, general recommendations suggest carbohydrates should constitute about 45-65% of your total daily caloric intake. “This includes both complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, as well as simpler carbohydrates like sugars,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Sushma’s advice, therefore, is to focus on the quality of the carbohydrates you eat. “Whole, unprocessed sources are generally healthier than refined and processed ones. While individual needs may vary, there isn’t a significant difference in recommended carbohydrate intake between men and women,” she shares.
View this post on Instagram
Mumbai-based nutritionist Namita Satheesh adds that carbs also provide dietary fibre, which is essential for gut and digestive health. She explains that “dietary fibre helps with normal bowel movement; it is also considered food for the microbiome and therefore essential for health”, and it is equally important for managing cholesterol, heart health and metabolic health.
While carbs matter, the type you eat matters too.
Which ones should you aim for?
According to Satheesh, minimally processed and wholesome carbs are always preferred. “Ultra-processed carbs with little to no nutritional benefits are best consumed minimally. Rather than cutting out carbs, the idea is to eat a balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, sufficient protein and fat, as well as plenty of fruits and vegetables,” Satheesh advises.
She also mentions that a low-carb or keto diet can benefit certain groups. For example, a keto diet is known to help manage epilepsy seizures. She also added that those suffering from diabetes may benefit from a low-carb diet while the condition is being managed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.