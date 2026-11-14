Vidyut Jammwal warns against cutting out carbs: ‘Your brain is not functioning at its peak’

Vidyut Jammwal’s weight-loss philosophy goes beyond restrictive diets and fitness fads. The Bollywood actor believes a balanced diet must include a healthy amount of carbs, as they are essential for brain health and function.

Speaking to Tata Play Fitness, the Street Fighter actor opened up about the perils of cutting out carbs:

“When I read people’s interviews and hear them say that ‘I’ve reduced salt, I’ve reduced the intake of water’, ‘I’ve stopped eating carbs, I’m on a diet’…first things first, carbohydrates are food for the brain. If you are not eating carbohydrates, your brain is not functioning at its peak. So, I personally believe: do not listen to what people tell you.”