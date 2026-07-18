Vidya Malavade shares ‘best way to hack the vagus nerve’ and we are taking notes

Vidya Malavade recently shared the “best way to hack the vagus nerve.” Sharing an Instagram reel where she is doing yoga poses, the Mismatched actor can be heard saying: “Everyone always says work hard, train hard, party hard. I wonder why no one talks about resting hard. That’s what the mind, body and soul actually need — to rest hard. Sleeping 7-8 hours a day is non-negotiable, along with shavasana after yoga.”

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To that, she further added: “Every stressful activity, mind or body, must be followed by active rest.”