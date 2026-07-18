Vidya Malavade shares ‘best way to hack the vagus nerve’ and we are taking notes

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Vidya Malavade recently shared the “best way to hack the vagus nerve.” Sharing an Instagram reel where she is doing yoga poses, the Mismatched actor can be heard saying: “Everyone always says work hard, train hard, party hard. I wonder why no one talks about resting hard. That’s what the mind, body and soul actually need — to rest hard. Sleeping 7-8 hours a day is non-negotiable, along with shavasana after yoga.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To that, she further added: “Every stressful activity, mind or body, must be followed by active rest.”
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Dr Lokesh B, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that the vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve in the body and is an important part of the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body rest, recover, and digest food.
Not only does it connect the brain to many organs, including the heart, lungs, and digestive system, it also helps regulate heart rate, breathing, digestion, and stress responses. When the vagus nerve is working well, it helps the body shift from a state of stress to a state of calm, he adds.
According to Dr Lokesh, the idea of ‘resting hard’ can be helpful if it means taking intentional time to relax without distractions or work. While you cannot directly calm the vagus nerve, he says that healthy relaxation practices can improve vagal tone, which is a measure of how well the vagus nerve supports the body’s relaxation response.
“When you rest properly, stress hormone levels may reduce, your heart rate can slow down, your breathing becomes steadier, and your body enters a more relaxed state. This can help improve emotional well-being, sleep quality, and overall health,” he explains. However, resting alone is not a treatment for anxiety, depression, or medical conditions affecting the nervous system.
Dr Lokesh suggests several simple ways to support healthy vagal function.
To add to that, Dr Lokesh says that spending time with loved ones, laughing, singing, humming, and practising gratitude may also promote relaxation and improve overall well-being.
“If a person experiences ongoing dizziness, fainting, digestive problems, abnormal heart rate, or severe anxiety, they should consult a doctor instead of relying only on wellness trends,” he reiterates, adding that a healthy lifestyle supports the vagus nerve, but it is not a substitute for proper medical care when symptoms persist.