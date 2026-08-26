‘7 drops of warm castor oil’: Vidya Malavade shares her nighttime wellness routine

Vidya Malavade’s nighttime routine is a combination of 3 wellness practices that incorporate the goodness of breathwork, oiling and meditation to help her “sleep like a baby”. Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor shared more about them in detail:

Bhramari Pranayam/humming bee breath: Close the cartilage of the ear, inhale & hum away!

Castor oil: I use this every single day for almost everything — skin, hair, gut and more. Navel pulling – 7 drops of warm castor oil in your navel can help reduce bloating & mild constipation. Keep the skin soft and moisturised, and ease menstrual cramps. It can also help the body eliminate toxins

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Cord cutting meditation: These days, we carry everyone’s emotional baggage. In fact, even the things that we see/social media/all & any interactions, good, bad, ugly- I prefer to bless them and say thank you and release myself before I sleep!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya S Malavade (@vidyamalavade)

How do these wellness habits improve sleep quality? Indianexpress.com reached out to experts and found out.

Bhramari Pranayam

Anadi Sharma, a yoga expert and alternative healer, explains that Malavade’s favoured Bhramari is a powerful yogic breathing technique and one of the simplest ways to calm the mind. “You close your ears with your thumbs, eyes shut, back straight and then take a slow breath in, and as you breathe out, you create a soft humming sound like a bee,” he shares with indianexpress.com.

According to him, it helps regulate emotions, reduces anxiety and helps with depression. “With regular practice, it sharpens concentration, clears mental clutter and brings emotional balance. Bhramari also enhances oxygen flow to the brain, improves blood circulation and helps regulate blood pressure,” he further elaborates.

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Naval pulling

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals Thane, said applying oils to the navel is a traditional practice in many households, but there is very limited scientific evidence that it offers significant health or skin benefits through absorption from the belly button.

“The skin around the navel acts as a barrier and does not function as a special pathway for delivering nutrients or medicinal compounds to the rest of the body. However, if someone enjoys the ritual and it does not cause irritation, it is generally harmless,” Dr Nakhawa tells indianexpress.com.

However, she warns that applying oils to an unclean navel can trap dirt, sweat and moisture, creating an environment that may encourage bacterial or fungal growth. “Anyone experiencing discomfort, rashes or persistent itching should discontinue use and seek medical advice,” warns Dr Nakhawa.

Meditation

Dr Haricharan G, senior consultant physician, HoD, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad, agreed that breathing exercises and meditation promote relaxation and mental clarity, reducing stress and anxiety. According to him, the parasympathetic nervous system produces melatonin, a hormone that encourages drowsiness. “When the body experiences a relaxation response during meditation, it helps one fall asleep quicker and have deeper, more peaceful sleep because melatonin production peaks approximately an hour before we go to sleep,” he shared.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.