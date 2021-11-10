‘My nose is not super blocked any more’: Vidya Malavade shares remedies for cold, cough

Change of season can lead to weakened immunity along with issues like common cold, cough and a runny nose. But instead of popping pills, why not try some home remedies that have been used for generations.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vidya Malavade, who is suffering from seasonal health issues, shared how certain home remedies came to her rescue.

The Chak De India actor revealed that she has been having a glass of pineapple juice “diligently for the last few days”.

“I can feel the coughing bouts have reduced and my nose is not super blocked or running constantly anymore,” she expressed.

She also shared that pineapple juice has a compound called bromelain which helps get rid of phlegm from the body during cold, cough.

To help get rid of phlegm, she has also been having homemade kadha and ginger tea concoction that have “helped tremendously”.

Vidya has also been steadily incorporating light exercises in her routine despite the cold, cough.

In a previous post, she opened up about how she has to work on gaining her strength and stamina.

“With this crazy cold, cough, I really feel like my strength and stamina have gone for a toss,” she captioned a video that shows her practicing a “gentle opening and conditioning” warm-up exercise routine.

In another post, she also shared how she is taking baby steps towards regaining her strength. “This cold, cough has just zapped me off of my energy completely. Baby steps to building my strength and stamina again,” she remarked.

Down with cold, cough?

Here are some other Ayurvedic remedies from ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar that could help.

*Drink ginger, turmeric, lemon tea.

*Steam inhalation. Add some ajwain, eucalyptus oil or turmeric in boiled water for steam inhalation.

*Drink warm milk with turmeric.

*Gargle with licorice decoction or luke warm water with turmeric and rock salt incase of sore throat.

*Chew tulsi leaves or liquorice (mulethi).

What do you do?

