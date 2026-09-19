Vidya Malavade’s morning breathwork routine: What sxperts say about kumbhak

Vidya Malavade has illustrated the benefits of Kumbhak, a “deep healing science” and a form of breathwork practised by yogis, in her latest social media post. Highlighting its two categories, Antarkumbhak (inhale and hold the breath) and BahyaKumbhak (exhale & hold the breath), the Mismatched actor elaborated on the practice, saying that “our yogis knew that regulating the breath is a sure-shot way to heal the body and the mind”.

“While today, everyone is chasing youth externally, it is about keeping the internal organ age- young. It is about vitality… stillness… and internal wellbeing to stay at ease & away from DIS – EASE! Breath is a very subtle energy tool… regulating it can be life-changing!”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Kumbhak, the yogic practice of intentional breath retention, is beneficial for improving lung capacity, boosting mental focus, and calming the nervous system, says Saurabh Bothra, founder of Habuild and a certified yoga instructor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya S Malavade (@vidyamalavade)

According to him, starting your day with breath retention can help calm your nervous system, gets fresh blood flowing in the body, which gives your brain a boost of energy through proper oxygenation, and revitalises your body.

Dr Deepti Sinha, lead consultant, Dept of ENT at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, agrees that techniques like relaxed nose breathing, breath retention and belly breathing promote a calm and focused start to your day. “By inhaling and exhaling through your nose, you humidify the air, enhancing respiratory comfort and supporting lung health,” said Dr Sinha.

The timing is also crucial

Dr Sinha says that doing this practice within 30 minutes of waking up is important as it “works like a natural alarm for your body,”

Bothra adds that it helps you feel awake, energised, and clear-headed, preparing your body and mind for the day. “When you pair it with sunlight and a glass of water, it’s an easy way to align with your body’s natural circadian rhythm,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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Both of them believe that any kind of breathwork makes for a mindful practice early in the morning, which sets a positive tone for stress management, increasing resilience and focus throughout the day.

“If your mornings are chaotic and you jump straight into tasks, that’s not the best start. I’d recommend doing yoga first thing. It’s a perfect mix of movement and breathwork. Even just a few minutes of pranayama can clear your mind, improve focus, and help you feel more alert,” Bothra further suggests.

Whether you have 5 minutes or 30, adding breathwork to your morning routine is worth it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.