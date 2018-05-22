VIDEO: Looking for a new baby formula? World’s first camel milk product is here now

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Parents are usually bothered to know which baby formula is best for their baby. Whole milk? Cow milk? Soy? To beat the variety, a new product made from camel milk is out for mothers now.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 7:02:52 pm
camel milk, camel milk health benefits, camel milk for kids, camel milk extraction for baby formula, camel milk baby formula, indian express, indian express health news Camelicious, a UAE based company is making baby formula with camel milk. (Source: Getty Images)
Parents are usually bothered about which baby formula would be best for their baby. Whole milk? Cow milk? Soy? The supermarkets also have a huge range of baby formula, and each one of them claims that their product is the best. Beating all the varieties, a UAE based company Camelicious has come up with a new baby formula — utilising the health benefits from camel milk! Yes, you heard that right.

Reportedly, this company has expanded to produce more than 40 camel milk-based products, which include energy drinks, powder milk, and ice cream. While talking to media agencies, the product development manager, Mazen Abdel Fattah said that the company is offering a safe and healthy product that is full of nutritious value to help child growth and to help youth by offering them the energy they need for muscles and sports activities.

It’s easy to feel guilty for opting a formula food for a toddler, especially when several studies have time and again mentioned that breastfeeding is far more superior than market-based products. Still, there are several mothers who choose formula food for better health benefits that, at times, their milk can’t give.

While it tends to be more convenient for mothers as formula foods can be given at any time, it must be avoided or limited. Also, babies dealing with allergies and constant stomach illness are suggested a soya-based formula food intake as it is good for their health and maintains proper nutrition for their bodies.

