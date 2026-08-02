‘Very difficult to lose weight’: Kishwer Merchantt shares thyroid battle during pregnancy

Actor Kishwer Merchantt recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with weight loss after developing thyroid issues during pregnancy. Speaking to Galatta India, she candidly shared, “I got thyroid when I got pregnant. It is very difficult to lose weight with thyroid. You don’t know this… I am struggling with it.”

Her experience echoes the concerns of many women who notice changes in their weight and energy levels during or after pregnancy and wonder whether their thyroid could be to blame. But does hypothyroidism really make it difficult to lose weight, and is pregnancy a common trigger for thyroid disorders? Dr Sandeep Kharb, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can pregnancy trigger thyroid problems?

Pregnancy alters the immune system and, in some women, those changes can lead to thyroid dysfunction, says Dr Kharb. “A common condition seen after childbirth is postpartum thyroiditis, an inflammation of the thyroid gland that can develop within the first year after delivery.”

He explains that women with a family history of thyroid disease, thyroid antibodies or existing autoimmune conditions are at a greater risk of developing thyroid problems during or after pregnancy.

Postpartum thyroiditis often follows two phases. “Some women initially experience hyperthyroidism, where the thyroid produces too much hormone, followed by hypothyroidism, where hormone production becomes too low,” says Dr Kharb. “While many women recover completely, others may develop long-term hypothyroidism that requires lifelong treatment.”

Can hypothyroidism really make weight loss difficult?

“When thyroid hormone levels are low, the body’s metabolism slows down, meaning fewer calories are burned,” explains Dr Kharb. “Low thyroid function can also lead to fatigue, reduced energy levels and water retention, all of which may contribute to weight gain or make losing weight more challenging.”

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However, he cautions against blaming every extra kilogram on the thyroid.

“Thyroid disorders are only one of several factors that influence body weight,” Dr Kharb says. “Diet, physical activity, sleep, stress, genetics and other hormonal factors all play important roles in determining whether someone gains or loses weight.”

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Does treating hypothyroidism make weight loss easier?

Dr Kharb calls this a misconception. “It’s a common myth that people with hypothyroidism cannot lose weight,” he says. “Most people with hypothyroidism can lose weight similarly to individuals without thyroid disease once their thyroid hormone levels are brought back to normal with appropriate medication.”

He explains that untreated hypothyroidism slows metabolism and causes the body to retain excess fluid. Once thyroid hormone replacement therapy restores normal hormone levels, metabolism generally improves.

That said, medication alone is not a shortcut to weight loss. “Weight loss still requires consistent lifestyle measures,” says Dr Kharb. “A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate protein intake, good-quality sleep and effective stress management remain essential. Many people expect rapid weight loss after starting thyroid medication, but the process is usually gradual.”

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“Even small fluctuations in thyroid hormone levels can significantly affect your energy, metabolism and overall well-being,” Dr Kharb says. “Regular follow-up helps ensure treatment remains effective.”

ALSO READ | Can thyroid affect your fertility?

When should you get your thyroid checked?

According to Dr Kharb, other symptoms that may suggest hypothyroidism include:

* Persistent fatigue or low energy

* Feeling unusually sensitive to cold

* Dry skin and excessive hair loss

* Constipation

* Low mood or depression

* Brain fog or difficulty concentrating

* Irregular menstrual cycles

* Joint and muscle pain

* Excessive sleepiness

To diagnose thyroid disorders, doctors usually begin with a thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) blood test. “If TSH levels are abnormal, additional tests such as Free T4 (thyroxine) and thyroid antibody tests may be recommended to identify the underlying cause,” says Dr Kharb.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.